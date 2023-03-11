In celebration of Woman’s History Month, Community Church of Nevada City will host two women speakers for the next two Sunday Services.
Chaplain Christy Howe will speak this Sunday, March 12, at the 10:30 a.m. service. Howe is a hospice chaplain at Partners in Care in Auburn. She may be best known for her many years at Bayside Auburn Church where she served as the Connections Ministry Pastor.
On Sunday, March 19, Pastor Cherise Gardner from Chico Seventh Day Adventist Church will deliver the 10:30 a.m. Sermon. She will be followed in the pulpit on April 23 by her husband Hugh Gardner, former chaplain at Hospice of the Foothills.
Women pastors aren’t common in the evangelical tradition. The first woman to be ordained as a minister in the United States was Olympia Brown in the Universalist Church. A well-versed public speaker, she pushed for social reform and used her religious faith to expand women’s rights.
Community Church of Nevada City is located at 300 Main St., across from the courthouse. Formerly First Baptist Church, it is now pastored by Chaplain Norris Burkes, syndicated spirituality columnist for The Union.