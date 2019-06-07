Whole Music Camp: Year two and going strong

Participants in past Whole Music Camps enjoy the camaraderie of making music and enjoying the outdoors together.

Submitted Photo

The Whole Music Camp is ramping up for year two of their weekend workshop this July 20 and 21, featuring a roster of talented teachers from Nevada County and an array of string classes, jam sessions, and outdoor recreation on offer for students.

All ages are invited to this family-style workshop hosted at Camp Winthers’ gorgeous 80-acre private campus in Soda Springs. Saturday’s workshop includes breakfast, a picnic lunch, intensive traditional music instruction in small group classes, an end-of-camp group jam session, and a stunning campus for playing music, swimming, and exploring. For campers who choose to stay overnight, they can look forward to a fresh, organic dinner on Saturday night and our second annual Whole Music Camp storytelling slam, plus free time in the evening for hiking, musical jams, a campfire, and more.

“For anyone seeking an open, accepting, and instructive place to play traditional music together and improve your skills, we invite you to join us at camp,” said director Amie Ferrier. “There’s a place for everyone in our program. You’ll connect with teachers who will meet you at your ability level and are involved simply for the love of playing music.”

The Whole Music Camp offers a blend of technical instruction and ear training, and welcomes anyone with a basic proficiency to join. Enrollment is required on their website, http://www.wholemusiccamp.com, and camp runs July 20-21, 2019.

The Whole Music Camp is based out of Grass Valley and was founded by Amie and Eli Ferrier in 2017. Amie and Eli are both teachers at the Nevada City School of the Arts. Amie teaches traditional string music classes and Eli leads the outdoor education program, which makes this camp a natural fit for them both.

Please visit http://www.wholemusiccamp.com for more information.