What a wild KVMR weekend, including Sunday’s Art In The Garden Show

Martha Jones of Green Mosaics has created a piece she calls "Sierra Nights" for this year's Art in The Garden benefit art show, silent auction and party at the Miner's Foundry this Sunday.

Submitted Photo

KNOW & GO WHAT: KVMR 89.5 & Nevada County Arts present “Art In The Garden” Art Show & Silent Auction of works by local artists and makers WHEN: Sunday, April 7, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. WHERE: Miner’s Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City. TICKETS: $5, available at the door only INFO: 530-265-8073, kvmr.org/events, KVMR on Facebook and What’s Happening, home page, kvmr.org

What a wild weekend they’ve got over there at KVMR 89.5 FM and KVMRx.org.

They’ve got three, count ‘em, three live events, including the second “Art In The Garden” Art Show & Silent Auction party this Sunday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Miners Foundry in downtown Nevada City.

That’ll be preceded by a live remote broadcast of a DJ party celebrating the second anniversary of KVMRx.org at the Grass Valley Brewing Company, 141 East Main Street, this Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., on The Bridge 105.7 FM & KVMRx.org streaming. (See story page 19.)

And Sunday at the same time as the 3 p.m. art show and auction, there’s an intimate house concert in KVMR’s Community Room with Justin Farren and Wes Collins, just across the street from the Miners Foundry (and live on KVMR 89.5 FM).

What a whirlwind of activity, but art show producer and Board of Directors vice president Diane McIntire says she likes the “Art In The Garden” concept that’s offering garden sculptures and art created by approximately 14 local artists with repurposed tin from the historic building in downtown Nevada City where KVMR now stands.

“It’s really a supportive show for local artists to get their work out in front of the community like this,” said McIntire. “And this makes it different … they’re not simply donating their art because a third of the proceeds go to the artist.”

ARTISTS GET CUT

“We really feel they deserve something for the time, effort and beauty they’ve put into their garden items.”

The rest benefits KVMR’s building fund (50 percent) and the remaining 17 percent goes to nonprofit KVMR partner, Nevada County Arts.

And this year the artists using tin in one original new piece have the option of having other garden art displayed for the silent auction. “That gives them even more exposure for their works,” added McIntire, who is also a volunteer broadcaster at the community radio station

Based on the response it’s been getting, McIntire sees the show and auction party as possibly becoming an annual event. “Even if we run out of tin, it could be open to garden art with some repurposed material.”

And it’s the perfect time for such an auction.

“Spring is happening now, and when the rains stop, people can go out and start prepping their garden,” she noted. “Everyone has a garden, knows many friends who have gardens or have a place inside or outside their home that’s plant or garden friendly.”

ADELA SAYS

Or you can leave it up to Adela Wilcox, a Board of Directors member and volunteer broadcaster helping with promotion this year.

“This collective endeavor showcases the unique pioneering spirit of Nevada County by combining the creative, ecological, cooperative, aesthetic and whimsical qualities that continue to sustain a vibrant and eclectic community,” said Wilcox.

Whew, you’d think the audience is getting a mission statement out of this thing.

Well, they’re at least getting a chance to hit the no host bar and Cheri’s Ice Cream (and its county-wide notorious stolen ice cream cart she’s now gotten back). Plus there’s live music by the band Possum.

“So it’s a way you can beautify your garden, support community radio and the arts, help out our area artists and let you own a piece of history (the tin from the sheds),” boasted McIntire while doing the math. “That’s four good reasons right there.”

Support for “Art In The Garden” comes from Art Works Gallery of Grass Valley.

KVMR 89.5 FM is a freeform, eclectic radio station with nearly 200 volunteer broadcasters on its FM signal, KVMRx millenial kvmrx.org and its new NPR Morning Edition & All Things Considered signal, including Democracy Now! at 9 a.m., The Bridge 105.7 FM. Previous shows can be found at archive.kvmr.org .