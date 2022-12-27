Trio of Viruses Wreak Havoc This Winter

If you or someone in your household is currently battling a virus of some sort, you are not alone. Walk through any school, store or home right now and you are likely to hear a chorus of sniffles, coughs and sneezes.

And it is not just here in our community. Around the country, there has been a significant uptick in illnesses, fueled by holiday travel, school breaks, and the colder weather which has people indoors.

This year’s cold and flu season has been rough across the country, with a trio of illness (RSV, COVID-19 and the flu) affecting people of all ages.



If you are suffering, you may be wondering exactly what you are facing. There is a good chance it is either the flu, COVID-19 or respiratory syncytial virus (a common respiratory virus known as RSV). Figuring out which virus you are fighting isn’t easy but can help you know what to expect and how best to treat your symptoms.

There are at least a dozen symptoms that may be present with any one of these illnesses, making it almost impossible to know what you have without a diagnostic test, an exam by your doctor, or both.

One key difference between the viruses is the time from exposure to the time your body begins to show symptoms. This is known as the incubation period. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the typical incubation period for the COVID-19 omicron variant is three to four days. The flu, however, tends to appear within two days of exposure. RSV will show symptoms four to six days after exposure.

You may also notice a difference in how quickly symptoms hit you with each illness. With the flu, symptoms tend to develop suddenly and can be quite severe quickly. Both RSV and COVID-19 have a slower escalation of symptoms.

There are some symptoms that are similar between the three, including a runny nose, cough, congestion and sore throat.

A loss of taste and smell is most commonly associated with COVID-19. Wheezing is often a tell-tale sign of a serious RSV infection, particularly in kids or elderly adults.

Other symptoms that may help differentiate between the three illnesses:

Fever: Fevers are common with COVID-19, typically measuring around 100 degrees or higher. With the flu, high fevers (102 or higher) are common. RSV may appear with a fever but not always.

Headache: Headaches are rare with RSV but can occur with COVID-19. Many people sick with the flu will experience an intense headache.

Exhaustion: While exhaustion is not a symptom typically associated with RSV, it is commonly reported with COVID-19 and the flu.

Aches and Pains: Muscle and body aches are most commonly associated with the flu and can be quite severe.

Nasal Symptoms: Stuffy nose and sneezing are common with all three illnesses.

Throat: A sore throat is most commonly associated with COVID-19 but is sometimes present with RSV and the flu.

Respiratory issues: A cough is common with all three illness. Shortness of breath and difficulty breathing are common with COVID-19, sometimes present with RSV (particularly in children and infants) and rarely present with the flu.

Gastrointestinal Issues: Diarrhea is sometimes present with the flu, particularly in young children. It may occur with COVID-19 but is rarely present with RSV.

Your age can also play a role in how each virus affects you. RSV is unlikely to make a healthy young adult feel very sick. Groups most vulnerable to severe RSV infections are babies, children with lung diseases, adults ages 65 and up and people with weakened immune systems.

COVID-19 and the flu can both cause misery in patients of any age.

People with weakened immune systems are also more likely to develop severe symptoms or pneumonia from any of the three viruses.

For people at risk of severe illness from any of the viruses currently circulating (including the very young, the immunocompromised, and the elderly), seeking a definitive diagnosis quickly from your doctor is important because there are antiviral medications available that can lessen the duration and severity of both COVID-19 and the flu; however those antivirals must be taken soon after the onset of symptoms.

If you are concerned about an illness you or a loved one is experiencing, talk to your doctor.

In the meantime, if you are showing symptoms of these or any other virus, do what you can to stay hydrated and rested. Talk to your doctor about the best course of treatment for you, based on your symptoms, your age, and any underlying factors you may have.

And remember, when you are feeling under the weather you can do your part to protect others in the community by staying home. It will not only prevent you from spreading the illness to others, but it will help you get better faster, too.