The First Day of the County Fair
is like a poem. Every sense is heightened.
The scent of every pine tree, stronger,
on this August morning, the unmistakable
smell of anticipation.
The people file in, in a pattern, like
the crooked lines of poetry
on a page, working their way
towards the possibilities
of the long summer hours.
These 90 acres were not designed
for the silence of the past two years.
Like a poem, this soil connects place
to emotion; every previous fair
since 1947 is part of today,
is essential to the memory of this land.
How many thousands of soles, and hooves,
and wheels has this dirt known?
Drips from snow cones, stray
pieces of popcorn, and ticket stubs
have adorned the ground like a
carpet of childhood, to be raked
and cleaned again and again, as if
the magic never happened.
But the magic is happening today.
Just look at the sun-colored marigolds,
planted along these border paths,
turning their lacy faces
towards the blue sky. Dew
collects in their petals each night,
and in the morning, they weep.
But there is nothing sad in their hue.
Flower of altars and harvests, their petals
have been ground into a poultice, have soothed
pain and healed wounds, their vivid pollen
has brightened faded fabric. Edible
and medicinal, these blooms withstand
droughts, and prove to the other, paler flowers
that there is usefulness in optimism, and
everything can begin again.
