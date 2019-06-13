Summer movie series returns to Del Oro

Late night host James Corden voices the title character in the 2018 family film Peter Rabbit.

Sierra Theaters is offering eight weeks of kids’ movies at Del Oro Theatre through July 31.

Each movie will play Tuesday and Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. The snack bar will be open and the air conditioning will be on. All seats are only $2.50 this year or $16 for a Series Pass to all eight movies.

The series features some of the most popular kids movies from 2018, including “Peter Rabbit,” “Hotel Transylvania 3,” “Smallfoot,” and “The Grinch,” featuring the voice of Benedict Cumberbatch as the cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit.

Jack Black and Cate Blanchett star in “The House with a Clock in Its Walls,” and the series finishes up with “The Lego Movie 2,” and “A Dog’s Way Home” from 2019. All films shown are rated PG, and will be shown in digital projection and digital surround sound in the main auditorium at the Del Oro Theatre.

This summer the series will benefit The Gold Country YMCA. The Gold Country YMCA’s Summer Day Camp at Memorial Park, a partnership with the City of Grass Valley, offers curriculum that revolves around the YMCA values of Caring, Honesty, Respect, and Responsibility. Camp serves children entering Kindergarten through 6th grades in Monday-Friday sessions, running 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., including lunch.

The ninth Annual Series is presented with support from four community sponsors: The Book Seller, Nevada County Fairgrounds, Prosperity Lanes, and Gold Country Gymnastics.

Advanced tickets and series passes can be purchased at the Del Oro Box Office. Arrangements can be made for school groups, summer camps, and daycares. For more information, call the Del Oro Theatre at 530-272-1646 or the Sierra Theaters Business Office at 530-477-1100.