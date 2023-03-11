NORDEN, Calif. – Sugar Bowl Resort is kicking off its 2023-24 season pass sales with deals for new and returning passholders. Beginning March 10, current passholders will have two weeks to renew their pass before pass sales are opened to the general public. During that period, renewals will be guaranteed a pass to purchase. On March 24, new passholders will be invited to buy a pass at the guaranteed lowest rate, while supplies last. Season pass prices will increase after April 30, and quantities are limited.

“We are digging ourselves out of our offices to bring you our 2023/24 season pass early offering because it is already time to lock on your season with us next year,” said Bridget Legnavsky, Sugar Bowl Resort president and CEO. “I’ve absolutely loved my first season here. Sugar Bowl is a very special place and an amazing community. If you are not part of it yet, and you love skiing/riding with your friends and family in an amazing environment, I strongly recommend coming up to the summit. I’m told the snow is always this good here.”