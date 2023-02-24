NORDEN, Calif. – Having received 390 inches of snow so far this season — 154 inches fell in January alone —  Sugar Bowl Resort announced it will extend its operations through April 23. The resort on Donner Summit plans to be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of the season, giving skiers and riders more time to enjoy deep turns and a robust snowpack.

Beginning March 1, Sugar Bowl’s Spring Pass will be on sale for $399 ($99 for children ages 5-12) and will be valid March 1 — April 23. In addition, passholders at other area resorts can go to Sugar Bowl for $89 per day. Show your valid season pass to any other Tahoe resort and purchase a lift ticket valid any day between March 1 and the end of the season.