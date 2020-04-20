Stay food secure with CSAs

Besides BriarPatch Co-op and the Nevada City Farmers Market, Mountain Bounty Farm grows food for 550 CSA members on 18 acres in cultivation — that’s 300 boxes of food delivered in Tahoe/Reno/Truckee and 200 more in Nevada City and Grass Valley.

Submitted photo

If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you have probably seen that people aren’t feeling to secure in the supply chain. Whether that fear is grounded in reality or a primal response from our hereditary memory of famine, things that were readily available just a month ago are now in limited supply.

One very real fear that we all share is that of economic uncertainty in this unprecedented time. It’s important now more than ever to support our local businesses, organizations, and farms. We are so lucky to live in a place where locally grown food is available, and it is critical to support our local family farms and ranches if we want to ensure that they remain after we return to whatever our new normal will be.

We have relief money from the government; why not use a portion of that to support a local farm while ensuring that you have fresh, local food coming weekly for the rest of the year? Now if only they could figure out how to grow toilet paper…

Fruit and Vegetable CSAs in Nevada County

Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) is the authentic farm-to-table experience. When you join a CSA, you buy a share of the harvest, which helps our local farmers offset the costs of farming before the harvest begins. You receive the freshest, most incredible quality produce every week, harvested straight from the fields. You also get a direct connection to the people who grow your food via weekly newsletters, farm tours, and the experience of eating with the seasons in your part of the world.





The biggest of our area’s CSAs is Mountain Bounty Farm, a 16-acre farm located high on the forested contours of the San Juan Ridge. Through careful management, Mountain Bounty achieves surprising yields of exceptional quality produce. Mountain Bounty Farm’s CSA brings weekly boxes of fresh, locally and sustainably grown vegetables, fruits, and flowers to Western Nevada County, Truckee, Tahoe and Reno, all year long. To learn more or sign up for their CSA program, visit mountainbountyfarm.com.

For the first time, Starbright Acres Farm will offer a CSA package, which will enable folks to have pre-packed boxes/bags ready for pick up with minimal contact. The CSA is $500 for 20 weeks of produce. Distribution will begin the first week of June. You can purchase them at starbrightacresfarm.com through PayPal, or you can mail in a check or bring in cash.

You will also be able to purchase an additional CSA for a family in need. The Barrett family will offer donated CSA memberships to families in need on a first come and need basis.

Starbright farms are also offering flats of garden starts for $45.00/flat of 18 veggie starts. The flats can be a mixed of whatever varieties you wish. They will pack your flat as ordered and you can pick up at the farm store.

Riverhill Farm offers Friend of the Farm Card in denominations of $150, $300 or $450. If you purchase before May, they will add on 10% to your total. You can use the card in the farm stand, which is open on Wednesdays from Mid-may through October, or at Nevada City Farmers Market. Through buying a Friend of the Farm Card, you directly support the farm with critical early season capital and you can use your card like a debit card to purchase what you want when you want it from their weekly selection of seasonal fruits and vegetables of the highest quality and freshness during our summer farm season. To learn more or sign up, visit riverhillfarm.com.