StarWars trilogy to screen in Auburn

The original Star Wars trilogy will screen at the State Theatre Aug. 3-4.

Star Wars, the epic space adventure that started it all, will be shown at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Nineteen years after the formation of the Empire, Luke Skywalker is thrust into the struggle of the Rebel Alliance when he meets Obi-Wan Kenobi, who has lived for years in seclusion on the desert planet of Tatooine. Obi-Wan begins Luke’s Jedi training as Luke joins him on a daring mission to rescue the beautiful Rebel leader Princess Leia from the clutches of the evil Empire. And after Obi-Wan sacrifices himself in a lightsaber duel with his former apprentice, Darth Vader, Luke proves that the Force is with him by destroying the Empire’s dreaded Death Star.

The Empire Strikes Back will screen Saturday at 7 p.m.

Fans lined up days in advance for the premiere of this hotly anticipated follow-up to Star Wars.

Three years after the destruction of the Death Star, Imperial forces continue to pursue the Rebels. After the Rebellion’s defeat on the ice planet Hoth, Luke Skywalker journeys to the planet Dagobah to train with Jedi Master Yoda, who has lived in hiding since the fall of the Republic. In an attempt to convert Luke to the dark side, Darth Vader lures young Skywalker into a trap at Cloud City. In the midst of a fierce lightsaber duel with the Sith Lord, Luke faces the startling revelation that the Vader is in fact his father.

Return of the Jedi plays Sunday at 7 p.m. When the third film in the original Star Wars trilogy came to theaters, it inspired fans to camp out and be the first in line to buy tickets.

As an epic battle for the fate of the galaxy approaches, the Empire quickly finishes construction on another Death Star battle station, and the Emperor himself soon arrives to personally oversee the operation. Rescuing Han Solo from his captor Jabba the Hutt, Princess Leia helps organize the Rebel attack and Luke Skywalker prepares for final confrontation with Darth Vader to prove himself a Jedi and perhaps bring out the good within his father’s soul. As the Rebels launch their offensive, Skywalker is brought before the Emperor, and after a lightsaber duel with Vader refuses the Emperor’s temptations. In a fateful moment, Vader chooses to save his son, destroying the Emperor and sacrificing himself, a final redeeming act as Anakin Skywalker.

The Auburn State Theatre is located at 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn. For more information, go to http://www.livefromauburn.com or call 530-885-0156.