Sponsored: Unique therapy provides hope

The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine using HBO Therapy to activate white blood cells to fight infection and helps blood carry more oxygen to organs and tissue to promote wound healing.

It’s a therapy that has been used to treat a variety of challenging medical conditions for more than 50 years. . . Yet it is not well understood and not often sought out. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (commonly known as HBOT) is a safe, non-invasive treatment that can produce incredible results, particularly for persistent, stubborn wounds — and it is available right here in our community.

“Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a treatment for a wide array of medical conditions,” explains Andrew Beams, Hyperbaric Technician at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Center. “HBOT works by increasing the pressure around the patient by two or three times normal pressure, and having the patient breathe pure oxygen during the experience. This results in as much as ten to fifteen times the usual amount of oxygen being dissolved in the patient's blood, which in turn, helps deliver more oxygen to the tissues and the rest of the body to promote healing.”

