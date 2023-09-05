Sponsored: Unique therapy provides hope

It’s a therapy that has been used to treat a variety of challenging medical conditions for more than 50 years. . . Yet it is not well understood and not often sought out. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (commonly known as HBOT) is a safe, non-invasive treatment that can produce incredible results, particularly for persistent, stubborn wounds — and it is available right here in our community.
“Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a treatment for a wide array of medical conditions,” explains Andrew Beams, Hyperbaric Technician at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Center. “HBOT works by increasing the pressure around the patient by two or three times normal pressure, and having the patient breathe pure oxygen during the experience. This results in as much as ten to fifteen times the usual amount of oxygen being dissolved in the patient's blood, which in turn, helps deliver more oxygen to the tissues and the rest of the body to promote healing.”
Beams says that HBOT reduces inflammation and swelling, displacing unwanted gases, promoting arterial growth and healing, disabling the toxins of certain bacteria and increasing oxygen delivery to affected areas both in the short-term and long-term.
The HBOT patients receive in hospitals like SNMH is different than in the low-pressure chambers celebrities and professional athletes use; while those chambers may provide benefit to otherwise healthy people, the high-pressure chambers used in hospitals are only useful for patients with a condition needing healing.
The conditions HBOT may be used to treat include diabetic ulcers, osteomyelitis (bone infection), late effects of radiation, surgical wounds, and other chronic wounds. Less common conditions that can benefit from HBOT include cyanide poisoning, crush injuries, burns, carbon monoxide poisoning, arterial insufficiency, and osteoradionecrosis (often bone death in the jaw area due to radiation).
“Sessions typically last between one hour and fifteen minutes to two hours and twenty minutes in the chamber, five days per week,” Beams explains. “The physician will order sets of either 20 or 30 treatments at a time. Near the end of the set, the physician will re-evaluate the healing progress of the condition, and may order a second or third set, to a maximum of 60 treatments in total, although some issues may not require the maximum amount to completely heal.”
The treatment itself includes three phases: compression, treatment and decompression.
“Once in the chamber, the door will close and pressure will begin to increase,” Beams explains. “Patients may feel a slight increase in temperature during compression and a fullness in their ears, which goes away as they clear their ears, just like you would when flying or driving in the mountains.”
Technicians are available to the patients at all times during treatments and will coach patients on how to clear the pressure if necessary.
Upon reaching treatment pressure, the ear pressure resolves and patients are free to rest, sleep, watch TV, or listen to music.
While there may be some mild side effects to HBOT, they tend to resolve with time. Risks are also minimal.
Beams has seen firsthand the dramatic effect HBOT can have on patients.
“I once had a patient who had a minor surgery on his face to remove a cancerous growth and, for unknown reasons, the wound refused to heal,” Beams shares. “The wound began to rapidly degrade within the first day after surgery. Prior to the first treatment, the surgeon was discussing full facial reconstructive surgery. The physician opted to treat the patient with twice daily HBOT. Within hours of the first treatment, we saw a noticeable improvement and by the end of the last treatment, the wound was nearly healed with barely a scar showing at all.”
HBOT can also serve as a lifeline for patients whose stubborn wounds have led them to lose hope.
“Another patient came to the center in an intense state of depression,” Beams says. “She had gone through many surgeries, procedures, diets, and other medical attempts to heal her wound, but due to diabetes and poor circulation, nothing had worked. This was the last treatment available before amputation became inevitable. Within a few weeks of starting HBOT, not only had the wound healed more than it had in months of conventional therapy, but she was able to attain a higher level of control over her diabetes to the point of her physician declaring her 99% diabetes free. Her depression ended, and she once again had reason to hope for a good outcome. We remain in contact to this day.”
Beams encourages anyone interested in HBOT who has fears or concerns to reach out.
“Some potential patients may worry that they may become ineligible for HBOT because of confinement anxiety, PTSD, para or quadriplegia, communication challenges such as deafness or blindness, etc.,” he says. “At the Sierra Nevada Wound Center, we are happy to take whatever measures necessary to make patients with these or other conditions comfortable, safe, and fully accommodated. Don't let your condition be a barrier to healing! Please call or visit us with any questions.”
You can reach the SNMH Wound Center at 530-272-8619.