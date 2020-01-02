Spiritual Teacher Mukti comes to Grass Valley for two evenings

TICKETS: Online fee $85, muktisource.org. $95 at the door. There is no online registration for Friday. The fee at the door is $20

Who are you, essentially, regardless of thought or emotion? Who or what has been present for all of your life experience? How does this “essential you” touch your life today?

You are invited to join Mukti, whose name means “liberation,” for two events filled with spiritual teachings, silent meditation and periods of question and answer with participants.

Mukti and her husband, the world-renowned teacher Adyashanti, founded Open Gate Sangha in the Bay Area in 1996. Mukti became the Sangha’s Associate Teacher in 2004, and our Foothills community has since become one of her favorite places to share her teachings.

Mukti was raised and schooled in the Catholic tradition. She then studied the teachings of Paramahansa Yogananda for more than 20 years, eventually becoming a student of Adyashanti. She holds a Master’s degree in Traditional Chinese Medicine, a license in acupuncture and a Hatha Yoga teaching certification. All of these studies and body-centered practices inform her unique teachings.

One of the special aspects of Mukti’s live events is the opportunity for some participants to engage in intimate one-on-one conversations with Mukti in which one may ask the most important spiritual question on one’s mind while sitting face to face with her.

Both events will take place at Unity in the Gold Country, 180 Cambridge Court, Grass Valley.

Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Doors open one half hour before the program begins.

On line registration for Saturday is at muktisource.org. Online fee $85. $95 at the door.

There is no online registration for Friday. The fee at the door is $20.