South Yuba Citizens League seeks River Ambassadors

Are you concerned that the South Yuba River is being “loved to death”? At the end of last summer, South Yuba Citizens League conducted a Visitor Impacts Survey for Nevada County residents to talk about what they felt was happening at the Yuba. Results of the survey indicated there is a high degree of concern about a perceived increase in tourists visiting the river and the increased trash, noise, parking issues and fire danger that all these visitors were bringing with them. Locals who took the survey overwhelmingly stated that they care about the river and want to preserve it, and that they are concerned things are just going to get worse.

In response to these concerns and to continue its mission to protect the Yuba watershed, this summer the South Yuba Citizens League is once again looking for volunteers for its River Ambassador Program to motivate and educate these new visitors and the Nevada County community to care for the river.

Started in 2012, the River Ambassador Program is a volunteer group who speak one-on-one with visitors at crossings, beaches, and on trails to promote safe and responsible use of the river. River Ambassadors use a friendly, non-confrontational approach to educate folks about the polluting impacts of trash and dog waste, the dangers of broken glass, the safety hazards caused by illegal parking, and the catastrophic potential of wildfire.

South Yuba Citizens League is currently recruiting River Ambassadors for the 2022 season which runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day. River Ambassador volunteers are stationed for a few hours at Bridgeport and Highway 49 crossings on the weekends interacting with visitors and handing out safety information, dog poop bags, fire consciousness and smiles. Volunteers can work as many or as few shifts as they wish. If South Yuba Citizens League can field enough volunteers this year, the River Ambassador program will expand to Purdon and Edwards crossings.

Becoming a River Ambassador is easy and not only is it a wonderful way to meet new friends and spend time outdoors, but it is also a terrific way for you to do your part to keep the river you love a safe, healthy, communal space for all. Sign-up for South Yuba Citizens League’s upcoming in-person and virtual Volunteer Informational Meeting at 6 p.m. on May 23 at https://yubariver.volunteerlocal.com .

To learn more about becoming a River Ambassador, go to YubaRiver.org or call South Yuba Citizens League at 530-265-5961.

Source: South Yuba Citizens League