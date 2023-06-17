Music in the Mountains (MIM) is excited to announce the lineup for its 42nd annual SummerFest, offering a diverse mix of extraordinary music in three different venues. Every summer, MIM brings top instrumentalists and soloists from all over the country to Nevada County for a variety of concerts.

The Festival begins Saturday, June 17 with “Opening Night in the Garden” – a catered dinner headlined by Sacramento’s Rogue Music Project (RMP) at a private, local residence replete with lush gardens and spectacular views. Rogue Music Project (RMP) is a collective specializing in opera and classical music “on the fringe,” and includes MIM guest solo favorites Carrie Hennessey and Omari Tau. RMP creates adventurous productions that push artistic boundaries and break genre rules.