Music in the Mountains (MIM) is excited to announce the lineup for its 42nd annual SummerFest, offering a diverse mix of extraordinary music in three different venues. Every summer, MIM brings top instrumentalists and soloists from all over the country to Nevada County for a variety of concerts.
The Festival begins Saturday, June 17 with “Opening Night in the Garden” – a catered dinner headlined by Sacramento’s Rogue Music Project (RMP) at a private, local residence replete with lush gardens and spectacular views. Rogue Music Project (RMP) is a collective specializing in opera and classical music “on the fringe,” and includes MIM guest solo favorites Carrie Hennessey and Omari Tau. RMP creates adventurous productions that push artistic boundaries and break genre rules.
The following Saturday night, June 24, MIM will bring a celebrated pianist to town for “An Evening of Elegance” – a piano recital starring Indian-American pianist Vijay Venkatesh, with champagne and dessert at The Center for The Arts in Grass Valley. Vankatesh has been recognized on three continents for his profound musicianship and has won numerous award competitions.
“We are excited to bring a pianist of this caliber to our community,” said Ryan Murray, MIM Artistic Director and Conductor. “His recital will include wonderful pieces from Chopin, Scarlatti, Richman, Schubert, Liszt, Brahms and Shostakovich. This recital is not to be missed.” Venkatesh will also perform Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue later in the week.
Tuesday, June 27 will be “The Music of Mozart,” at The Center for The Arts. The program features the acclaimed MIM chorus and orchestra presenting what is perhaps Mozart’s most famous piece, The Requiem. This concert will also feature professional opera stars singing selections from Mozart’s most popular and beloved operas.
On Thursday, June 29, concertgoers will have another chance to hear pianist Vijay Venkatesh, who will play George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, perhaps the most popular piece of jazz/classical crossover music ever written. Also on the program is the MIM orchestra performing Florence Price’s Symphony No. 1. Price made history in 1933 when she became the first African-American woman to have a symphony performed by a major U.S. orchestra. Her reputation made a resurgence when a cache of about 200 compositions was found in her former summer house in Chicago in 2009. Since then, more and more of her work is being performed and becoming popular worldwide.
The festival finishes up with two outdoor “picnic and pops” concerts at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley. On July 1, MIM will present Toy Story in Concert – the groundbreaking film with Oscar®- and Grammy®-winning composer Randy Newman’s musical score performed live along with the film. The 65-piece MIM orchestra will be conducted by Ryan Murray, MIM Artistic Director and Conductor.
“Instrumental music adds so much drama and excitement to the cinematic experience – even more so when the music is played live by a full-size symphony orchestra,” commented Jenny Darlington-Person, Executive Director of Music in the Mountains. The audience will be able to see the conductor and orchestra throughout the film.
Ryan Murray is one of a select few conductors nationwide who have been certified to present Disney Concerts. “Movie concerts have become very popular in recent years, and we are excited to bring this innovative and exciting concert experience to Nevada County,” commented Murray. Last summer, MIM presented Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean to a sold-out indoor crowd.
As always, MIM’s SummerFest closes with its traditional “Happy Birthday USA” Pops concert on July 3. This year will feature special guest and Broadway star Ali Ewoldt. The full MIM SummerFest Orchestra and Chorus will perform patriotic favorites including Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever and an Armed Forces Salute.
Guests for the outdoor concerts are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages. A bar and food concessions will also be at the site. Per ABC rules, alcohol may not be brought into outdoor concerts but will be available for purchase.