Sketchy Ladies comedy show set for Off Broadstreet in Nevada City

Off Broadstreet has announced a new monthly comedy night, kicking off with Sketchy Ladies.

Starting this month, Off Broadstreet plans to offer periodic low cost ($15) seating to enjoy some local talent. Its first offering will be the Sketchy Ladies, featuring Michelle Nesbit, Alexis Gross, Tina Marie Kelley Audrey Delgado, Kate Haight and Krissi DeKowzan. The show will be at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, June 27.

After a sold-out run at Wild Eye Pub earlier this month, these local queens of sketch comedy are bringing their hilarious show to Off Broadstreet for one night only. The evening will consist of a mix of original sketches, stand-up and maybe even some improv.

Due to some adult language and themes, Sketchy Ladies Comedy may not be suitable for all family members.

Pre-show entertainment is provided by Chris Crockett beginning one hour before show time for all performances. For further information or for show reservations, call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or visit the website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com.