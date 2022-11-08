Screening Offers Best Tool in Fight Against Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is known to be one of the most common and deadliest forms of cancer. One in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime, according to the National Cancer Institute – that equals one diagnosis every 2.2 minutes. And unfortunately, lung cancer continues to claim more lives every year than any other form of cancer by far.

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer claims more lives every year than the top three cancers combined and doubled. The best tool in the fight against lung cancer is early detection and screening.



Fortunately, there are steps we can all take to reduce our lung cancer risk and – if we do develop it – to increase our chances of survival. Early detection is key.

Unfortunately, relying on symptoms to be present isn’t necessarily effective.

“Symptoms of lung cancer are determined by where the cancer cells have formed, spread, and how large they have grown,” says Clayton Hess, MD, Radiation Oncologist with Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. “People with lung cancer can have different symptoms or no symptoms at all.”

Dr. Hess says that the larger the cancer has grown, the more likely it will cause symptoms. Common symptoms include shortness of breath and cough. In particular, coughing up blood is concerning and should lead to immediate medical attention.

Factors that can put you at increased risk of lung cancer include having a family history of lung cancer and being exposed to chronic air pollution, talcum powder, and arsenic (in drinking water), according to the American Cancer Society.

Of course, the strongest risk factor by far is smoking – including cigarette smoking, smoking marijuana, and using e-cigarettes.

“People who smoke tobacco or other charred products, or who inhale ash (soot) or other particles on a consistent basis, increase the risk of damaging normal lung cells and transforming them into dangerous cancer cells,” explains Dr. Hess.

One of the best weapons in the fight against lung cancer is early diagnosis, which is accomplished through screening.

“Screening finds cancer at earlier stages and diagnosis at an earlier stage leads to a higher chance of cure,” Dr. Hess says.

In 2021, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (the independent panel that develops recommendations for preventive care) lowered the age for screening from 55 to 50 and lowered the smoking history requirement from one pack per day for 30 years to one pack per day for 20 years (or its equivalent).

“This means if you are 50 years old or older and have smoked one pack of cigarettes for 20 years or more, you should call your doctor for a CT scan of your chest once yearly — essentially for the rest of your life,” Dr. Hess explains.

The power of screening is clear to Dr. Hess.

“Screening reduces deaths from lung cancer,” he says.

For anyone eligible for lung cancer screening but reluctant to schedule it, Dr. Hess has some sobering words.

“While cancer of the skin, breast, and prostate (in that order) are more common than lung cancer, lung cancer kills more people than the other three combined then doubled,” Dr. Hess says. “If I were eligible for screening but had to choose between getting a CT scan of the chest to screen for lung cancer versus getting cancer screening with a PSA blood test (prostate cancer screening), a dermatology skin check, or a mammogram, I would fight to get the CT chest over the others because the consequence of letting a lung cancer grow undetected is commonly death. I hate to be so frank about the risk, but undetected skin, breast, or prostate cancers cannot compete in deadliness with an undetected lung cancer.”

Dr. Hess says getting a lung cancer screening is as easy as making one phone call to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Community Cancer Center: 530.274.6600.

“If you’ve smoked for 20 years and are over age 50, just call and we will get you what you need. Don’t think about whether or not you meet the criteria, if you’ve smoked, just call. The education alone will be worth it.”