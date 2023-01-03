“The secret of salvation is but this: that you are doing this unto yourself. No matter what the form of the attack, this still is true. Whoever takes the role of enemy and of attacker, still this is the truth. Whatever seems to be the cause of any pain and suffering you feel, this is still true. For you would not react at all to figures in a dream you knew that you were dreaming. Let them be as hateful and as vicious as they may, they could have no effect on you unless you failed to recognize it is your dream. This single lesson learned will set you free from suffering, whatever form it takes.” "A Course in Miracles"
This solstice season seems to be packing an extra punch of solar activity. Since we are electro-magnetic beings, this can have a huge impact on our bodies and emotions. “The sun unleashed at least eight solar flares on Wednesday (Dec. 14). One of the solar flares, a powerful M6, caused a brief radio blackout over the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday at 9:42 a.m. EST (1442 GMT),” according to SpaceWeather.com. By contrast, in 2019 there were no M class flares. This activity can cause unresolved conditioning and trauma to arise at an ever accelerating rate. Ultimately these energies are designed to move us through ascension where we return to the Remembrance of our True nature, our Self.
The holidays often bring extra emotionality and vulnerability. It can be easy to get caught in family drama. It can take extra vigilance not to get swept away in the blame/shame game. Just this week I got caught in an old family dynamic. Bottom line: it seems this relative is treating me in a way that does not honor my feelings and needs, an old wound given family history. What fascinates me is how caught I have been by this old story spanning decades.
I wrote about it on Facebook and was delighted by the thoughtful responses I got. I was actually considering letting go of this relationship which already has minimal contact. I had worked on this relationship for decades, even doing a year-long project in graduate school. Yet the wound remained.
I have spent years coming into peace with other close relatives but this one has not budged much. So when it came back around this week, I paid close attention. I could witness how I would recount the evidence of the “sins” to anyone who would listen. Despite knowing the power of my attention, knowing how damaging sticking to any story of being a victim can be, I would tell the story repeatedly. This is not to invalidate the necessity of doing shadow/ trauma work to create enough spaciousness to even be able to look at such circumstances. That is vital in my experience.
Someone had told me I had to find a way to love this relative again for my own freedom. What!?! This time there was more inner space to look deeper. Just considering the possibility of never speaking to this person again, I felt able to see with more compassion and understanding. I could imagine loving this person from afar.
Two comments from my FB post had an extra impact. One said the Aramaic definition of the word forgiveness, as used by Jesus, is to divorce or detach, detach from any emotional reactivity, from the Aramaic word shabach. It does NOT mean to pardon. This was mistranslated from the Greek. It means moving to a place of not allowing things to affect us emotionally, to detach enough that we don’t take another’s behavior personally.
The next comment is really out there but another friend suggested that each person LITERALLY has a different reality unless they are tapped into Quantum Oneness! That one gave me pause. I had in fact just received an email from the person which said the circumstances of this ongoing saga had never happened! So if for this relative in their reality it literally never happened, what happens to my story? Who would I be without that story?
All of this has me looking deeply at why I would attach to this story of being hurt. I have had to go to my inner child Suzie and let her know I will not put her in any situation where her feelings and needs are not honored. I also had to apologize to her for the millions of ways in “our” life I have not previously honored her well being. I also am being drawn to looking at how I had no space to honor this relative’s feelings and needs, yikes!
This holiday season, would we be willing to look at the various stories that are causing us pain and see if there is a way to choose again, to see how we do it to ourselves. I guarantee on the other side is freedom and peace. Wishing you and yours the certainty that you do matter, you are precious, you are loved.
For information on private sessions or classes or to schedule a free 30-minute consultation, contact Savannah Hanson, M.A., MFT #40422 at (530) 575-5052 or RisingasLove@gmail.com