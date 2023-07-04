We attract everything we judge until we no longer judge what we attract.
Polymath Robert Grant
By now I imagine almost everyone is aware we are living in pivotal times. Some, including me, perceive it involves a species transmutation from homo sapiens (wise human from Latin) to homo Luminous, beings fueled by Light. The constant bombardment of solar flares and coronal mass ejections has many of us dealing with bizarre and unusual symptoms from fatigue to insomnia to inexplicable aches and pains.
Given how intense this process is unfortunately it appears many take the process personally, convinced there is something seriously wrong with them. It is my direct experience that most sensitives, empaths, and Light-workers have berated themselves for not fitting in, for being failures. I am now grateful that I was willing to explore my own definition of what a successful life looks like. Yet to do so I literally left the USA with all its associated conditioning and trauma to find my own way.
The very exciting thing about these times is that energetic density that used to take decades to transmute now can be done in minutes, days, weeks, months. I was speaking with a trauma specialist the other day and he said back in the 70’s it made sense to him that at EST they were energetically sledge hammering people to wake up. When I started doing embodied energy work in 2004 clients used to scream, cry, pound, even throw up! Now the energy can move much more efficiently for those who have the courage to choose to face and transmute their deepest fears. In these high frequencies it is now required rather than an elective.
The statement about judgment for me is the alchemy that turns lead into gold, fear into Love. Yet it is no small matter to take one hundred percent ownership over EVERYTHING that transpires in our world and judge NOTHING. “Fear is the only energy that can separate you from the Kingdom…Whenever you judge another, you are decreeing that the thing of greatest value is separation, since judgment always causes contraction and, therefore, separation from another.” “The Way of Mastery.”
It is said we do not let go of conditions rather conditions let go of us. In other words, while we can set our intent and be willing to observe and contemplate our own lives, we cannot control the rate at which transfiguration occurs. We can surrender and allow. These are the keys to the Kingdom. Yet again and again I see people play with the two key viruses operational on the planet now, victim and control. Jumping out of the drama triangle of victim, perpetrator, rescuer is a major theme I see playing out in the collective.
So what do we do to get free of this suffering? The alchemy that has been revealed to me is contained in the initial statement above. Step by step creating enough inner spaciousness to make peace with whatever arises, to bring compassion and awareness to what we previously judged. My direct experience is the more we judge something, the deeper the pay dirt in zero pointing that energy. For me some of the most difficult experiences to stop judging have been anxiety (previous my experience 100% of the time,) codependency, sensitivity, and lately other people’s judgments, rescue energy and others taking lack of ownership. Moving beyond resistance opened up so much in my life.
This awareness is rich yet will only be so helpful until it lands as our embodied experience. Getting it from head to heart is said to be the greatest distance in the world. Yet the deeper I/we surrender the more joy and peace I/we discover, uncover, Remember.
I will attempt to briefly describe two revelatory experiences that arose in the last weeks. Two weeks ago I experienced the Truth that awareness is not localized. I had the direct experience of awareness being EVERYWHERE and not localized in the one called Savannah, in the body. Holy Batman, that was a game changer!!! Then on Monday listening to this interview with Richard Rudd and Robert Grant called See the Divine in All, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JwMZEbiTys4, I received a “download” of the alchemy of transfiguration and I KNEW the map of liberation. In other words, it moved from head to heart. This awareness is very practical. It is essential in moving awareness or consciousness from survival to service to surrender, elevating levels of consciousness according to Richard Rudd. “As a species, we are moving through the symbolic time of our crucifixion, and crucifixion precedes transfiguration.” Richard Rudd, “The Gene Keys.” I spoke with two people in the last week that have used their awareness to move though the appearance of needing open heart surgery to survive in one case and actual death in the other. Pretty big stuff!
Revelation is always intensely personal yet the joy and sense of relief and freedom that came from this awareness of the alchemy of transfiguration is stupendous. I share it with you with the heartfelt desire to serve. If one person reading this feels lifted, moves beyond one iota of suffering, I bow in gratitude.