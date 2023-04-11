Hanson.jpg

Savannah Hanson

 File photo

I am writing this on Friday, a day that is known as the date of the crucifixion of Jesus/ Jeshua. It seems so appropriate as about an hour and half ago, a major cycle seems to be coming to completion.

I have taken a long questionnaire to discover that one of my main communication styles is as a storyteller. I want to tell you a story of resurrection. I believe this story is just one of many as people worldwide wake up to their own magnificence, their own “resurrection.”

For information on private sessions or classes or to schedule a free 20-minute consultation, contact Savannah Hanson, M.A., at (530) 575-5052 or RisingasLove@gmail.com