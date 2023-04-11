I am writing this on Friday, a day that is known as the date of the crucifixion of Jesus/ Jeshua. It seems so appropriate as about an hour and half ago, a major cycle seems to be coming to completion.
I have taken a long questionnaire to discover that one of my main communication styles is as a storyteller. I want to tell you a story of resurrection. I believe this story is just one of many as people worldwide wake up to their own magnificence, their own “resurrection.”
The story feels like it contains cycles within cycles. I could try to go back eons through past lives, or to the beginning of this lifetime or to four years ago on Easter. If I was writing a book maybe I would go to the beginning yet for brevity sake let’s start on April 21, Easter, 2019. I was meant to board a plane for Israel in a few hours yet I was having a panic attack imagining the long flight, traveling alone internationally for the first time in many decades, arriving in Tel Aviv in the middle of the night, finding my way from the airport to the city alone. The feeling was, I just am not capable of this.
I was still moving through the end of a relationship that contained the last threads of codependency, still struggling with the belief that I was simply too sensitive for the density of the current world energetics. The body was in major protest, I can’t do this. I was recovering from surgery for a “serious” dis-ease a month earlier that would require further treatment on my return. I had learned that I was losing my health insurance which might lead to huge medical bills I had no resources to pay. In other words, tremendous stress.
My then miracle buddy who would join me in Israel from Finland was encouraging me in trusting I could do it. I felt too fatigued to imagine it. Then a voice came in with these words, “ I am here for you.” Again, “I am here for you.” It was the first time I heard the Voice directly of my own soul, my own access to the Mystery, the Divine. Before I had never had direct access, had only gone through intermediaries of guides, teachers, holy books. That voice gave me the strength and courage to go to the airport. To make the trip I had to only imagine one step at a time, yes I can make it to the airport, yes I can get on the plane, yes I can get off the plane etc.
Flash to the last few months that felt like continuous stressors, conflicts in relationships, triggers. The main pattern that captured my attention was that five different people had overtly expressed judgments of me, using those words, some of the people offering repeated judgments. In one case, a dynamic in a group happened to trigger perhaps one of the most difficult aspects of my particular childhood, the sense that a certain parental dynamic was intent on extinguishing my spirit, my life force, my vulnerability and sensitivity. I did not real eyes when it happened in the group that I had moved into a trauma response. Instead there was a freeze and fawn. It was only afterwards that the week of continuous weeping let me know how deeply buried this wound was.
I worked for the two weeks until the group reconvened to take ownership of that pattern and was sure I had. Yet it turned out I showed up with self righteousness, with the unspoken tone that I had been harmed externally. Yet it is my deep commitment to KNOW the secret of salvation, we are always doing it to ourselves (ACIM.) It has taken me eons to truly see this.
I went on a journey to explore judgment, explore how to bring dissonant, conflictual perspectives with kindness. Time and again I got to investigate how to speak my truth without judging, blaming, and being unkind to another. I had to tame what felt like wild energies.
On Wednesday in a group someone again said he was judging me. Yet this time I was prepared. I had committed to staying curious. This of course would not include someone being abusive to me. No way. Yet this time I was able to keep my seat and truly listen to what he had to say. I felt a sense of grounded power rushing in. I ended up asking to meet this man in person to see what he is about since he is local until he moves across the country next week. When I met him in person, I discovered his innocence.
I just came from the original group where I had received the judgment that had led to the trauma response. To stay in the group without blame, to allow myself to be vulnerable, to let myself show up authentically without protection for me was and is the completion of eons of exploration. I KNEW I could Trust the Field to only bring me what would serve me. I Knew who I was, who each member of the group was, members of a unified Field of belonging. In my vulnerability is my strength and innocence. From that place I hold your innocence.
During the group, a strange thing kept happening. I had a virtual background of the earth on. Yet repeatedly only one element of my actual background kept popping in, my daughter’s life-like babydoll kept flashing into view whenever someone was sharing from innocence. For me it was a visual sign from the Mystery reminding me, we are all innocent. Therein lies our power.
After the group was over, I sat outside sipping a hot drink listening to the rain. I felt centered within myself in a more embodied way than ever, whole and complete within. I heard a voice speak to me. It did not tell me It was here for me. Rather what I heard was, “I am you.”