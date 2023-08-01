Hanson.jpg

Savannah Hanson

“Your needs only continue to be brought to your awareness as needs until your trust in their immediate and ongoing fulfillment is complete. Once this trust is realized she will no longer think in terms of needs at all….

T2:9.12 As soon as the desire to hang on arises, both learning and unlearning cease to occur. The desire to maintain a state you believe you have achieved and have labeled a state in which your needs are met creates a static level, that no matter how good or right or meaningful, loses its creative nature by remaining static.” “A Course of Love” (ACOL)