“Your needs only continue to be brought to your awareness as needs until your trust in their immediate and ongoing fulfillment is complete. Once this trust is realized she will no longer think in terms of needs at all….
T2:9.12 As soon as the desire to hang on arises, both learning and unlearning cease to occur. The desire to maintain a state you believe you have achieved and have labeled a state in which your needs are met creates a static level, that no matter how good or right or meaningful, loses its creative nature by remaining static.” “A Course of Love” (ACOL)
The theme of knowing all our needs are met is up for me big time. I have a story that my “team” of guides is directing me to this next level of awareness. Can you imagine what it would be like to KNOW (gnosis) that all our needs are met? Can you imagine how much stress and fear, anxiety, depression would drop away?
On Wednesday I saw a dead skunk on my way to town and thought I’d be wise to look up the gene key yet I spaced it. So my team, as I lovingly call the we energy that supports me, sent me another skunk on my way home last night scurrying right in front of my car. This morning I looked it up, Gene Key 20, and felt deeply moved by the gift of self-assurance. When I looked it up in “The Gene Keys” book, I saw I had two previous visits by skunks about a year ago. One time a skunk led me up the driveway and straight to the garage. But I didn’t really get the message.
“With Self Assurance must come a profound surrender to life in every moment.” And how! Right now I am in a situation I cannot resolve by myself yet it is crucial it be resolved. Nothing like a little pressure to put the surrender heat on. Either I can stew and worry or I can surrender. My nervous system prefers door number two. “Self Assurance marks the end of the human tendency to worry about life. It also carries a certain sense of humor within it…You also begin to have the feeling that some higher presence is looking after you ... .Your self Assurance is directly equivalent to your ability to escape being a victim of the mind…-an ability to witness your mind without being caught up in it.” Gene Key 20.
The sense of having a “team” looking out for me keeps growing. The other day I was guided to give my team a name; the name Mathias came forth. I had no clue why so I looked it up; it means a gift of God. Wow.
The awareness is so miraculous I notice I am using way more quotes than usual. Almost as though I doubt you dear reader will be able to take my word for it. This awareness is so delicious I hope I will lend strength to these assertions by using the Gene Keys and the words of Yeshua. Seems like a powerful ally.
What is perhaps the biggest impediment to this awareness? Unworthiness, self doubt or a host of other shadow material that must be faced to access higher awareness.
Right now I have a relative who has given up on life. She is younger than me yet she tells me life is over. Not a fun choice but overwhelm, exhaustion and even panic can zap the will to live. All very understandable in these powerful times. Yet each of us has the choice to choose again. For me one of the most vital ingredients is self love and acceptance.
“Now, however, it is crucial that you come to acceptance of yourself-in the present, as you are- for only in so doing will you come to full acceptance of who you are and be able to allow the Self of unity to merge with the self of form, thus elevating the self of form…All power to affect change comes from acceptance- not acceptance of the way things are, but acceptance of who you are in the present.” ACOL
For the last week or so this brain felt like it was stuffed with cotton candy and the body felt like it was both exhausted and was a heavy weight. I kept falling asleep and could only semi function. I am jumping on this current clarity to get this column and other creative acts down while I can. There is a powerful energy of transfiguration in the air. We must each find our way to navigate through with grace. I believe it is a gateway to Unity and thus I welcome it. This is simply my way. May these words be a blessing to at least one person. Know that you are loving, lovable and loved. May the Force be with You!!!
