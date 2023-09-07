Hanson.jpg

Savannah Hanson

 File photo

Seems like the last few weeks, months have had an extra wallop of transmutational energies. This is a great time to pause and take stock of how our lives are unfolding. Are we at peace? Consumed by fear. Glued to a TV that is telling a vision of doom and gloom?

While I have literally been trained in the power of our thoughts and beliefs for decades, these times have encouraged me to look again and up the ante on taking dominion of my consciousness. I am very aware where attention goes, energy flows.

