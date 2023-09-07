Seems like the last few weeks, months have had an extra wallop of transmutational energies. This is a great time to pause and take stock of how our lives are unfolding. Are we at peace? Consumed by fear. Glued to a TV that is telling a vision of doom and gloom?
While I have literally been trained in the power of our thoughts and beliefs for decades, these times have encouraged me to look again and up the ante on taking dominion of my consciousness. I am very aware where attention goes, energy flows.
I was in Ventura the day after the supposed hurricane. Everyone I encountered spoke of knowing how hyped up the weather reports were yet all but one person was seemingly depleted, impacted, nervous, agitated by what they read/ saw. Yet I heard and saw so many glued to their TV’s even while literally sitting in front of the ocean.
One person I met was not fazed by any of it. That intrigued me. What was he doing differently? I had lunch with the boyfriend I lived with for over five years in my twenties. I witnessed Sig study “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill like the Bible, reading his vision statement repeatedly. Now he is one of the most content, happy, peaceful people I have ever met despite overcoming significant adversity and trauma. When I would ask him about challenges or his response to the fear porn in the mass media, he would simply say “I don’t think about it.” Instead he dedicated himself to thinking about the life of his dreams and now he is living it.
I also was told of a woman who was in a car accident and then told she would never move from the neck down. While she is still in a wheelchair, she can move her arms and hands. Her response to this, I was told, never impacted her joyous, loving, alive view of life. She literally was able to absorb this new situation seemingly without suffering.
What is the secret? Taking dominion of our thoughts/ consciousness is becoming increasingly vital. So many attempts to grab our attention and keep us cycling in fear. We need to be able to marshal our own thoughts and point of awareness. Most are lost in the past or future yet we only can live in the Now.
I witness so many people uneasy, exhausted, and agitated. The majority of Americans wake up worrying about work and money and 63% look at their phones first thing, creating more stress according to a sleep study. Rather than worry, it serves us to give our thoughts to our vision and dreams. Our words and thoughts are incredibly creative.
I love witnessing the resiliency of the human spirit, choosing again and again to rise up, be kind and do the best to live a good and honorable life. Yesterday while getting my brakes fixed I met a man with a wonderful attitude. Yet a moment later he shared with me his son had recently died. Courage. I also spoke to Johnny and learned he had chosen to take on a relative’s two children in addition to his three as the mother had taken off and the father was in and out of prison. I am in awe of the everyday courage and tenacity of so many I encounter.
I have it that each of these people has trained their attention to gratitude and appreciation. This can be no small task as the outer chaos seems to increase daily, making inner peace ever more vital. How to train attention? There are so many ways from meditation to practices such as yoga or qigong, breath or energy work and so on.
These times can have us get attached to something or someone outside of ourselves to save us, inadvertently creating false gods. I never understood the first commandment as clearly as I did last week whenI had to make the decision whether or not to make a long drive in weather that was predicted to be extreme with flooding, high winds and even supposedly the possibility of a hurricane. I had to witness the suffering that came from not being able to decide, to being so attached to get to my cherished vacation and extremely rare (to me) ocean front room. Would I listen to my own concern or berate myself for not just pushing through? This caused me such suffering when I could not put my attachment to that experience down, no matter how much it was causing extreme anxiety and agitation. How do we focus on our vision without getting attached to a particular outcome?
Many will choose drinking, drugs or some other form of addition and make it a false god that seemingly reduces suffering. Yet if we look closer we will sooner or later discover that only the eternal can answer the deepest questions, knowing we will exist forever and are One with the Unified Field some call Love. This provides a grounding that answers all circumstances. This brings us eternal peace, a peace that passes all understanding.
It is only sometimes in the face of great suffering that we choose again. As a species we have chosen fear and separation for eons, dividing into us and them. We are being given the chance now to choose again, to decide our point of focus, to create the type of world we desire to live in. We can wait forever for someone to do it for us, be it politicians or world leaders. Or we can look within, the only place true answers can be found.
I hope some of the ease I have discovered in these realizations will lift off the page and enter your heart. The hard won insights contained here do not begin to touch the actual experience and sense of liberation found in letting go of attachments and real eyes-ing that only I, only we, can choose where to put our attention. Yet once we fully understand the huge consequences of that choice, I truly Know we will collectively choose again, choose unity and love. I know I am a dreamer and I know I am not the only one.