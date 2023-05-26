“Don’t seek outside of yourself. Don’t be so eager to be spiritual that you leave your humanity behind. They are the same. Evolution does not mean giving up human experiences in favor of spiritual experiences, but merely shifting your perception to recognize that the human experience is spiritual.” Source lost.
“Because although it is a fact that He can not be found by seeking, only those who seek can find Him.” The Forty Rules of Love, Elif Shafak
I just re-found the first quote above which speaks very clearly to my experience of the last few years, reclaiming and grounding into being human rather than trying to bypass all the challenges and be a disembodied spirit while on earth.
As a strategy, it was rather brilliant until I developed enough inner capacity, space, holding to stay present to all the shadow material moving through, all the false beliefs, conditioning, trauma. At the time I had it that to be highly sensitive on this planet during a time of huge transition
was something like mission impossible. I truly feared at some point I might implode or explode trying to create enough inner spaciousness for all the e-goo that needed to pass through.
My friend Matt Pepper recently sent me this from his human design profile. “The Innocent knows that the world can be healed through love and trust, but easily overestimates how capable the collective currently is of loving and trusting. The challenge for this archetype is understanding why other people do the things they do. When he witnesses something he perceives as not loving, he can feel confused.” Oh yes, that totally resonates for me. How to be sensitive, not numb out and still play lovingly and joyfully here and now?
Matt told me he sees me as the poised embodiment of Gene Key 19 which speaks of this gift of sensitivity. “When your heart and being opens to the sense of abundance of the energy (life force-chi) throughout nature, you become for the first time emotionally independent. Only the activation of love inside your own DNA gives you this wider sense of being.” It has literally taken me a lifetime, eons to move sensitivity from curse to superpower.
I attended Francis Weller’s lecture, “Fire in the Voice, Facing the Predator” last weekend. I have no previous experience of his work so this is purely my take on what he said, not what he might actually have said. I was stunned, speechless as he explored the “Predator” as an archetypal figure. I believe he was saying that questions such as “do I belong,” “am I worthy,” “am I good enough,” are meant to be left behind in adolescence. That more indigenous cultures support the teenager in leaving those questions behind through powerful initiatory experiences. That here in the West we are often caught in spiraling in endless questions about our own worthiness well into our 80’s, thus our life-force is trapped in possibly endless self obsession about our conditioning, trauma, shadow material. Of course all of these questions are legitimate and the trauma is “real” yet for me the question remains, how do I free myself from endlessly looping in these questions and move out into the greater world?
I loved playing with it as an archetypal energy rather than all the energy I have devoted in this lifetime to trying to fix or change myself, an endless self improvement project. Even though much of my professional life would seem to be dedicated to that very task, from the very beginning, I saw it differently. As soon as I got the MFT licenses, I began doing somatic work, cellular memory release with myself and clients. I quickly morphed into a more spiritual perspective, how to see each of us as Divine. That led to a bypassing of the human in the pursuit of some transcendent Love I wished to experience here. It also leads to perpetual disappointment in myself and my friends and loved ones. Yet now for the last years, I have been deeply committed to moving beyond the desire to fix or change. Psychiatrist Fritz Perls calls it the paradoxical theory of change. I have found it to be extremely inspiring and liberating. To focus on what is whole and let go of self as an improvement project. This has created so much freedom and inner spaciousness.
I literally tell prospective clients that I am not here to fix or change them, rather to support them in the full remembrance of Who they are. Such a delight to play this way. And yes, I have found along the way one must face and resolve the inner Predator that preys on our wounds, our weakness, our sense of limitation. This is what this soul, my soul directs me to. This is my answer to conquering the inner predator of self doubt and annihilation. My direct experience with self and others tells me too many have gotten caught in profound self hatred, to the point of no longer wishing to live. Tragically, too many are even acting upon that ultimate choice for self annihilation. Weller spoke about how many in Western culture have lost the life force that gives us the will to live; he mentioned community as a critical feature of what he has discovered serves in the restoration to wholeness.. I absolutely agree. First to come into union with this one known as Savannah, with mySelf and then to shine the Light in whatever form this heart directs.
P.S. This is my current awareness as a character portraying herself as a self-proclaimed contemplative mystic. Might shift in 5 seconds. One aspect of self shifts constantly, yet the Self remains constant.
Also, Mr Weller, Francis if you should read this and wish to correct any misperceptions of your work, please feel free.