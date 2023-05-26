Hanson.jpg

Savannah Hanson

 File photo

“Don’t seek outside of yourself. Don’t be so eager to be spiritual that you leave your humanity behind. They are the same. Evolution does not mean giving up human experiences in favor of spiritual experiences, but merely shifting your perception to recognize that the human experience is spiritual.” Source lost.

“Because although it is a fact that He can not be found by seeking, only those who seek can find Him.” The Forty Rules of Love, Elif Shafak

For information on private sessions or classes or to schedule a free 20-minute consultation, contact Savannah Hanson, M.A., at (530) 575-5052 or RisingasLove@gmail.com