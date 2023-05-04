Hanson.jpg

Savannah Hanson

 File photo

“Trauma blocks Love. Love heals trauma.” — Frank Anderson, Internal Family Systems

Today something landed in full embodied resonance; we cannot belong with another unless, until we have inner belonging. Full stop.

For information on private sessions or classes or to schedule a free 20-minute consultation, contact Savannah Hanson, M.A., at (530) 575-5052 or RisingasLove@gmail.com