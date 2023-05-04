“Trauma blocks Love. Love heals trauma.” — Frank Anderson, Internal Family Systems
Today something landed in full embodied resonance; we cannot belong with another unless, until we have inner belonging. Full stop.
You might be asking yourself, what in heaven’s name is she talking about? I have played long with the theme of belonging. I suspect many of us have. I imagine many of us have or still seek belonging externally. Even though I knew decades ago that it would never work, I still kept hoping it would and trying for it with passion. Bottom line, what “A Course in Miracles” calls special relationships do not work.
My birthday is less than two weeks away. For what seems like forever, it was the day I needed anyone who cared about me to reassure me that I was loved by giving me presents. This is the strategy of someone who has an anxious attachment style, who needs frequent reassurance. Unfortunately (not really) this probably will drive the person who has an avoidant attachment style bonkers after a time and thus may even end up in a separation. Yet these two attachment styles may be attracted to each other, perhaps as soul agreements to support both in accessing inner freedom. (https://markmanson.net/attachment-styles) Play with it if you wish but I have found as a strategy it fails 100% of the time.
So what is left? Inner belonging. What freedom to no longer require proof from another that I am loved, rather to have the wellspring flow within.It is a real thing and it is available to each of us. You may call it Knowing yourSelf, accessing True identity, connecting to the Divine. Call it what you will. We are each so much more than this personality, this form with a name. I have it these times and all this rather relentless solar activity is urging us, neigh forcing us to wake up to Who we truly are. Once we have enough of self hatred, self rejection, conflict, stress, terror, isolation, fear, anxiety, depression we will choose again. Perhaps finally instead of running from fear we will finally turn and face it within with tender compassion.
I heard yesterday someone had to wait nine hours at the ER for treatment for a fall; too many heart attacks took precedence. For me that fact alerts me to how powerfully many are being impacted by these times.
To live authentically is not for the faint of heart. It takes real courage to face our own shadows and claim our inherent magnificence. The desire to push it away can be so strong. What will it take for us to look within to discover our own inner strength and power? My sense is that for many our deepest shadow material is surfacing. For some it is the most primal fear. Will we have the courage to face it or will we turn and run again, run to distraction, to busyness, to drugs, alcohol, food. “The cave you fear to enter holds the treasure you seek,” Joseph Campbell.
I was in a group this morning where I could feel the old pull between authenticity and belonging. If only I would give up a bit of authenticity to meet another’s requested need, it felt like I could buy more belonging. A price I used to pay willingly. No more. What I was able to witness in a visceral embodied way is that equation would simply never work. I got to feel that trying to shape-shift myself in the attempted strategy of buying belonging would never succeed. Why? If I am being an imposter, what type of belonging have I purchased? At what cost? Turns out to be a betrayal of my/our very being.
What I witnessed is that for genuine belonging both parties need to stay true to themselves. This opens up the possibility of honest negotiation, of bonafide authentic connection. From two wholes, pure intimacy and connection become available.
Yet as inner belonging and awareness as an embodied experience shows up more fully in my direct experience, there is a new joy and freedom that surpasses anything I can remember. I can say yes and no as my heart directs. I don’t need to betray myself to get someone to love me. The love I have for myself from my Self, is enough and more than enough.
Yesterday I had a feeling of bliss and joy that felt complete, all encompassing, ineffable. Nothing special was happening yet the inner landscape was so rich. I have it from this place of inner connection and belonging, reached after continuously facing what is arising be it sorrow or celebration, staying present and conscious, so much joy and new possibilities will unfold with grace. “Truly, truly I say to you, the one who believes in Me, the works that I do, he will do also; and greater works than these he will do; because I am going to the Father.” John 14:12
Shortly after writing this I found out my college roommate’s husband died two days ago. I am left with this: how do we participate joyfully in the sorrows of the world? How do I witness so much suffering without closing this wild heart? That for me is a burning question. I set the intention to answer that question and actually got a huge answer after 15 minutes with a lot of support from my friend Wim! Staying true to our own hearts is the simple yet not easy answer that we each must discover for ourselves. My direct experience is that our hearts are our true North.