“Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.” — Rumi
I can feel a huge energy coming in lifting us into ever higher frequencies that continuously and adamantly offer us the opportunity to choose love or fear. A comet last seen 50,000 years ago has passed closest to earth on February 2. My intuition tells me it is heralding another huge shift in support of the higher frequencies of the new Earth. I also sense it will continue to destabilize old structures built on anything less than unconditional love and “we” energy rather than egoic “me” energy.
I am viscerally experiencing this new energy in a number of ways. The body is going through a fair amount of twist and turns to adapt to the higher frequencies which have included insomnia, aches and pains (especially in the hips and back) and a tranquil sense of peace and well-being I have never consistently known before.
The most significant way I am experiencing it is an embodied energetic I had not felt since my daughter was around five years old, the energetic of radical and pure unconditional love. I have experienced it twice in a group I was in toward two men I had never met before. I felt a wave of such love for them that I felt I simply had to name it. It surprised me to say to this man I had known for maybe half an hour that the wave of love was so powerful that it was igniting every cell in this body.
The next week in the same group I felt I was receiving this wave of pure acceptance and unconditional regard that was again firing the cells of my being to the very tips of my toes. It took me a while to be able to even name what it felt like. Ah yes, like the love I felt from my daughter before the ego in her began to develop more fully.
This seems radically significant to me. My story is that the more I/we clear the obstacles to love, the more spacious Presence I/we embody, the more this love shows up in my/our life, in the body, in relationships, especially the relationship with my/ourself. I heard myself tell some people I had just met how much I adore myself. This is after teaching a class for several years, beginning in 2005, when I recognized there was a part of me that deeply hated myself!! It was called “Self Love is not for Wimps!”
That this s/Self-love is now showing up in ever more subtle ways in an ever increasing range of experiences is for me the intoxicating gift of these times. Yes, it can be extremely stressful to be aware of how much is collapsing and the seeming increased violence. But right beside this crumbling old Earth, a new one is emerging like a Phoenix out of the ashes. It will exponentially make a powerful difference in our lives, in our nervous systems, which of these two scenarios we give our attention to.
Many I speak with are being radically impacted by these ever increasing frequencies generated from sun activity, the Schumann resonance and who knows what else. The need to regulate the nervous system has seemingly shifted from the back burner to priority number one, not something that can be put off. For me, the superpower of my sensitivity forced me to do a lot of the integration quite some time ago. I used to curse when I felt energetic increases that no one else I knew noticed. Now I know it was and is a great blessing that has required me to clear the obstacles to love within. “Know that one day your pain will become your cure.” Rumi
With a lot of help from a beloved friend, a deep awareness is taking more embodied roots within. I think it was maybe 1990 where I read a book that said you should define your life purpose. The statement I came up with at that point was that I am a teacher and student of unconditional love. I refined that statement a bit over the years but that’s the core of it.
Dialoguing with this friend this morning, I realized in an ever more visceral, deepening way that this love is not conceptual, this love is not a doing. This love, indeed, is a being. My license plate for about the last 20 years is “be love.” For me, the gift of the energetic frequency of this comet is knowing that as an ever-expanding experience. Like the sun, this love shines everywhere all the time on everyone and everything. This is what we are being asked to bring forth within us. This is the answer to every question. This is the miracle being birthed within each one of us that says yes. I thank each of you making that choice, for your vital contribution to the new Earth.
