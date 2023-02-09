Hanson.jpg

Savannah Hanson

 

“Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.” — Rumi

I can feel a huge energy coming in lifting us into ever higher frequencies that continuously and adamantly offer us the opportunity to choose love or fear. A comet last seen 50,000 years ago has passed closest to earth on February 2. My intuition tells me it is heralding another huge shift in support of the higher frequencies of the new Earth. I also sense it will continue to destabilize old structures built on anything less than unconditional love and “we” energy rather than egoic “me” energy.

