Many rising seniors in high school have begun the college application season. For the past several years extreme competition at the nation’s most selective universities has filled the headlines. Applications increased at these selective institutions, while other campuses struggled to fill seats. There are many changes and continual new trends in the college admissions process. The following new developments are ones to be aware of. They will most likely have an impact on current high school students who will be applying to universities in the upcoming years.
Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)
It’s here! The FAFSA Simplification Act goes in effect for students applying for funding in fall of 2024. The free application that includes federal and state grants, loans and work-study, will not, however, be ready in October as in the past. The actual date the FAFSA will be released is not known at this time, but December is their target.
Within this Act there is an expansion to Federal Pell Grants. The hopes are that it will be easier to determine the amount of the award in advance. The Pell Grant is the largest source of grant aid awarded to students in the United States. This increase is meant to accept more lower socio-economic students into higher education. Using the replaced Expected Family Calculator (EFC) with a Student Aid Index (SAI) is said to allow families to see a different measure of their ability to pay for college and determine aid.
The number of questions on the FAFSA, prior to this year, were over 100. This year only 40 questions will be asked. There are pros and cons for families, depending on individual situations. It is suggested to visit the FAFSA website now to review these changes and prepare accordingly.
The Supreme Court Decision to end affirmative action admissions processes at colleges will create many changes. It will be much more challenging to close the equity gap that exists in higher education. It is well known that college enrollment rates vary greatly for families in lower socio-economic areas, as well as for those of color. California public institutions have already been using other measures to target underserved populations and increase racial and ethnic diversity. California Public Institution Leaders issued a joint statement after the Supreme Court Decision. They confirmed their commitment to continue to develop diverse campuses that are welcoming to all students.
More than 80% of colleges will not require SAT or ACT assessment test scores for admissions in the 2023-24 application season. Other factors, such as GPA and extracurricular activities are now becoming a central focus. This reflects a desire to improve educational access and equity, especially for under-represented students. One should be aware, however, that these scores may still be required for some majors, such as engineering, or in the case of Merit Aid Scholarship Awards. Some data has shown that submitting a high-test score (top 25% of accepted students from previous year) can help students stand out from other applicants who do not submit scores.
In the Spring of 2024, the Digital SAT will be released. Students will be able to use their own device at a test center. The test will be two, instead of three hours in length.
There was a delay with the roll out of the Common Application’s decision of essay prompts this application season due to ChatGPT concerns. Other options to demonstrate traits and qualities of an applicant have been explored in the past, but now colleges will most likely, in the near future, be dropping essay requirements to look at alternative measures. This is not true for this year. The Common Application has maintained their selection of essay prompts and will require students to write one essay. The University of California is asking for 4 personal statements, but as Artificial Intelligence continues to infiltrate our lives, videos, portfolios and research may soon be replacing the traditional essay.
Direct Admissions allows students to express interest in a school. If the college believes they have the qualifications, they can offer automatic acceptance.
The Common Application has run two years of a pilot program using Direct Admissions and will again this year.
Niche, a college search website, allows students to select colleges they are interested in. If a Direct Admissions school seeks that student out due to their qualities and unique traits, they will invite them within 7-10 days. If a decision is not on the dashboard within that time it is suggested that the student apply directly through the traditional application process. Three locations to view Direct Admissions schools: The Common Application, Niche.com and Concourse Global.
Changes are constantly occurring in college admissions, which may feel overwhelming. However, it is important to know that many institutions are simplifying their application process to alleviate concerns and make it easier for students to apply. A small percentage of colleges may be highly selective, but there are also thousands of quality programs to be found.
Rose Murphy is a retired high school counselor now working as an independent educational consultant. She can be reached at abestfitcollege@gmail.com or abestfitcollege.com.