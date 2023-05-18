Many rising high school seniors around the nation will soon need to prepare their college applications, as the next application “season” is just around the corner! As part of this process, students will often need to tell admissions officers about themselves by writing an essay. How does one know if they will need to write about themselves? Students who apply to the University of California (UC), or most private colleges, are required to write statements to help them stand out from other applicants. High school seniors who apply for scholarships often have an essay to compose as well. So, what should one write about and how does one learn if an essay is needed? When does this process begin?
This summer is the optimal time to begin brainstorming and drafting college and scholarship essays. Students can begin in the summer by researching prompts they will be required to write. Brainstorming and drafting essays in the summer will reduce stress when applications are due in the first semester of their senior year.
The University of California Application
One application is used for all of the University of California campuses. Each UC campus requires that students choose 4 of 8 prompts. The admissions officers use “Personal Insight Questions” to gain an understanding of applicants. The UCs follow a holistic review process which allows them to see more of the “whole package” of each applicant. During COVID the UCs removed the requirement of SAT/ACT scores for admissions, which made the Personal Insight Questions even more important than previously. Besides the student’s GPA, the essays hold a great deal of weight in this review process. All prompts are given equal value, the maximum word count is 350. It is important to make each one of those words count.
The Common Application is a one-stop college application offered to students to use to apply to over 900 diverse schools. These universities and colleges are mostly private institutions; they cover all 50 states in the US, as well as 20 countries. The application can be completed once and with that application one can apply to a number of universities without having to do the same work over and over. There is one standard essay required, with prompts to choose from. However, many colleges will have specific “supplemental essays”. The Common Application essay has a minimum of 250 words, but no more than 650.
Additional Applications and Scholarships
There are numerous other applications. The Coalition Application, ApplyTexas, International as well as local, institutional and national scholarship applications. Rising seniors should create their college list at this time, so that they can research the applications that are used for them as well as the prompts they will need to reply to. California State University and Community Colleges do not require essays for incoming freshman, unless a student is applying for specific scholarships.
One of the most important parts of the essay is to share with the reader who you are as a person and what matters most to you. What is your background, interests, achievements, ambitions and aspirations? What experiences have made an impact on your life? How have you grown from these experiences? This should be told in specific detail; think of it as a short story about yourself. It is also important not to repeat what has already been shown on other parts of the application. The application consists of a transcript and often a list of activities and awards. Stating briefly in an essay that you have taken certain classes or been in particular extra-curricular activities should be avoided.
However, this is a great way to start your brainstorm. Make a list of the examples of your talents, activities, leadership experiences, commitment to learning, creativity, personal qualities, roles in your family and community, work experience, values and contributions that you will bring to the university. Jot down everything that makes up YOU. Perhaps you have faced challenges that have been overcome? What do you do in your spare time? These do not need to be all school-related.
Now, ask a parent, relative or friend who knows you well, what they see as your strengths and attributes. Once you have a long list, find common threads that will pull together to create a theme. Expand on that topic to begin drafting the story of a particular event or experience that will highlight these qualities and attributes that most reflect you.
If you Google “The College Essay Guy” there are many other techniques he provides for brainstorming. His website also offers free webinars, videos and blogs about the process, as well as tips of what not to do in an essay. It is also recommended to read winning essays others have written.
When you are telling your story you want the reader to be immersed in the story with you. Use your authentic voice. Provide details, but focus on those aspects that best describe you and your qualities. A few practice essays this summer will provide less stress in the busy fall of the senior year!
Rose Murphy is a retired high school guidance counselor working as an independent educational consultant. She can be reached at abestfitcollege@gmail.com or abestfitcollege.com.