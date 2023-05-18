Murphy.jpeg

Rose Murphy

 File photo

Many rising high school seniors around the nation will soon need to prepare their college applications, as the next application “season” is just around the corner! As part of this process, students will often need to tell admissions officers about themselves by writing an essay. How does one know if they will need to write about themselves? Students who apply to the University of California (UC), or most private colleges, are required to write statements to help them stand out from other applicants. High school seniors who apply for scholarships often have an essay to compose as well. So, what should one write about and how does one learn if an essay is needed? When does this process begin?

This summer is the optimal time to begin brainstorming and drafting college and scholarship essays. Students can begin in the summer by researching prompts they will be required to write. Brainstorming and drafting essays in the summer will reduce stress when applications are due in the first semester of their senior year.

Rose Murphy is a retired high school guidance counselor working as an independent educational consultant. She can be reached at abestfitcollege@gmail.com or abestfitcollege.com.