College planning has become more complex over the past years, with different application portals, requirements and deadlines. Careers and training programs have also changed, however, there is free help available for those who would like to learn more! The following programs are offered online to support students and their families in planning for their future:

Ethan Sawyer is also known as “The Essay Guy”. If you Google him you will find a plethora of free resources. His goal is to create more joy, ease and purpose to the college planning process. Although he began his venture in 2011 as an essay support guy, he has since expanded. He has excellent blogs, videos, webinars and workshops for students and their families. I especially enjoy his podcasts. Topics on his podcasts span from funding college to resources for LGBTQ students and advice for homeschoolers.

Rose Murphy is a retired high school counselor working as an independent educational consultant. She can be reached at abestfitcollege@gmail.com or abestfitcollege.com.