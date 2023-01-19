If you have a junior in high school now is the perfect time to start building the college list! No worries, this list is not set-in stone. However, these five steps will provide students with a simple guide; it will eliminate future undue stress and provide students the control they need to navigate through the college admission process. Now is a great time to determine what a student wants in their post-secondary education. What type of school will your child be most successful in?
How does one find a good fit?
1. Discover the values, interests and learning styles of the student
Before creating a list of colleges, it is essential to look at the student. It is the student who needs to find the right match between them and the institution. The more a student knows of themselves the more they will be able to move to the next stage of finding a college match. The student should learn about their needs academically and socially. Students can eliminate barriers to success by carefully understanding the opportunities and environment that best match them. The “Self-Survey for The College Bound” is an online survey students can take that allows them to assess themselves. This knowledge will assist students to begin to discover the types of schools where they will thrive.
College Match, A Blueprint for Choosing the Best School for You, by Steven R. Antonoff, Ph.D. is a highly recommended workbook that is full of assessments and questions for students to consider.
2. Research
Online college research can become overwhelming. My advice is to check out a few search engines and then land on a favorite. Search factors include, but are not limited to: size, majors, location, cost, extracurricular activities, athletics, academic profile and religious affiliation.
A few options of college research sites are: Niche.com, Cappex.com and Bigfuture.collegeboard.org.
The firehose of information is vast, but quality over quantity is what one should look for. Your child will be able to acquire information from these sites and learn more specifically what characteristics will work for them.
3. Create a chart
Spreadsheets with important features of each campus can be created using Google Sheets or Excel. The book I mentioned earlier, by Stephen Antonoff, contains “College Fact Finder” worksheets and, of course, there are many free downloadable versions online. The important piece is to pick the significant characteristics, fill in the information, and see how the schools compare. No college is good or bad, but definitely its size, location, affordability and educational opportunities will vary.
Students can add their own personal notes or give the school a grade or rating. They should also look at their admission chances, which we will discuss in step #4.
4. Narrow down the list
The big four categories a student should consider when matching themselves to a college are: social fit, academic environment, financial cost and post-college opportunities. Choice of major, location and class size should also be considered as the list is narrowed down. A student will determine the most important personal aspects after they self-assess.
Academic fit is slightly different. It has a rubric, that, before coronavirus, was a bit easier to use. The SAT and ACT were a given factor, but many schools are waiving these exams. College data bases will post last year’s acceptance rates and by comparing your child’s GPA (and possibly, test scores) they can place themselves on a scattergram to show how likely they are to be accepted at that institution.
By the fall of the senior year students should take the list they created while researching schools. Six-12 colleges would be a fair number. Narrow down the list to choose the following:
1 Wild Card: These schools have a 1-10% acceptance rate.
1-3 Reach Schools: This is where your profile (Assessment tests and GPA) is not quite as strong as the middle 50% of students admitted. These schools have a 11% — 25% chance of acceptance.
3-5 Target Schools: This is where your profile is about the same as the middle 50% of students admitted. 26% — 60% chance of acceptance.
2-3 Likely Schools: These schools are the ones where the student’s grade point and test scores far exceed the average of those students accepted in the last cycle. 61% or higher chance of acceptance.
Upon acceptance, students can evaluate their financial packages. By making this carefully chosen list a student will have the best chance of finding their best fit, academically, socially and financially.
5. Consider options
It is a good idea to create some options besides 4-year institutions. Many community colleges will have free tuition, making them a great way to obtain the first two years of required credit. In California there are over 100 community colleges. Students could expand their lives by moving away from their home town or stay local and save money while living at home. In addition to the universities, adding a community college (or two) or investigating gap programs, which include interning, community service, as well as earning college credit while abroad, are great ways to keep options open.