In anticipation of the upcoming New Digital SAT, high school students will be presented with the opportunity to experience the PSAT in its digital format this October. The Digital SAT will launch March 2024 for the first time in the United States. To delve deeper into this ever-changing test I had the privilege of engaging in an insightful conversation with Brian Stewart, the author behind Barron’s Digital SAT Premium Study Guide.
Brian Stewart has sold hundreds of thousands of books, providing comprehensive coverage of the ACT, PSAT and SAT. Prior to writing for Barrons Educational Series, Stewart taught history in a public high school. He offered guidance to students across Ohio, preparing them for college assessments. He later transitioned to form his own test prep and academic tutoring company, BWS Education.
Barron’s Digital SAT Premium Study Guide was released on August 1st, just in time for students to prepare for the first spring administration. A free preview of Stewart’s book, with links to study materials and resources can be found at: https://www.barronseduc.com/.
Our conversation illuminated the many changes to come. Stewart provided answers to my questions, as well as many resources. I believe students will feel more successful as they navigate the intricate world of college admissions if they are aware of the insights and resources that Brian Stewart shared.
Below, the questions I asked, with Stewart’s answers following:
What are the most significant changes with the new Digital SAT?
The digital SAT will be about two hours instead of three. This will make for easier implementation and will not be as burdensome for students. The reading section will move from long passages, with a handful of questions, to shorter passages with one question. These passages will cover diverse types of writing, like poetry, drama and humanities.
A built-in calculator by Desmos will be available for students to use. In the past some math sections did not allow calculators, however now they can be used in all sections.
Students will still take the exam in a testing center, but they need to bring their own device. Since October’s PSAT will be in the new format, this would be a great way for students to experience what it is like to take the new exam.
The scoring will still be out of 1600 points, but the later section difficulty will change based on student performance earlier in the test.
Stewart’s newly released book has a detailed accommodations guide. His guide also discusses test anxiety. If a student has an accommodation for extended time they will find it is built into the program. Other helpful tools are available for all students. They can zoom in on the screen, highlight sections and view a timer. Students will find it a more accessible experience overall.
Why would a student consider taking the SAT in these test-optional and test-blind times?
Half of the Test-Blind colleges in the country are in California. If students are thinking of applying to college on a national scale, they will find many universities, like Georgetown, MIT and Purdue, will utilize test scores if submitted. Students have nothing to lose and quite a bit to gain by performing well. Strong test scores can make a student stand out to admissions officers and it confirms to the college that the student is ready to do college-level work. Some institutions still use test scores to determine who receives merit scholarships. Particular majors, like engineering, still ask for test scores. Many professions and certifications require tests. Being comfortable with test taking will help students move forward in the future with exams they may need for their careers.
What are strategies to neutralize test anxiety and stress?
If a student is dealing with test anxiety, they are well advised to make practice as realistic as possible to eliminate surprises during the actual exam. Fortunately, there are resources available to practice in advance. Physical well-being is also very important, teenagers are recommended to get sleep 9 hours a night leading up to the test.
Especially with the new test changeover, students may feel there is not as much to help them prepare, but everything they do, from reading widely to taking rigorous courses, prepares them.
What recommendations do you have for students taking the New Digital SAT?
First, it is important to go to the CollegeBoard.org website and download the Bluebook App. Students will be required to have the app on their computer when they take either the practice or the actual SAT. The Bluebook App has practice questions and resources. Students should familiarize themselves with the calculator and get a feel for the app and its tools. This will help students feel more comfortable on test day.
Also, the new Study Guide has over 1800 practice questions and many valuable resources. I recommend checking it out at: https://www.barronseduc.com/.
Rose Murphy is a retired high school counselor now working as an independent educational consultant. She can be reached at abestfitcollege@gmail.com or abestfitcollege.com.