In anticipation of the upcoming New Digital SAT, high school students will be presented with the opportunity to experience the PSAT in its digital format this October. The Digital SAT will launch March 2024 for the first time in the United States. To delve deeper into this ever-changing test I had the privilege of engaging in an insightful conversation with Brian Stewart, the author behind Barron’s Digital SAT Premium Study Guide.

Brian Stewart has sold hundreds of thousands of books, providing comprehensive coverage of the ACT, PSAT and SAT. Prior to writing for Barrons Educational Series, Stewart taught history in a public high school. He offered guidance to students across Ohio, preparing them for college assessments. He later transitioned to form his own test prep and academic tutoring company, BWS Education.

Rose Murphy is a retired high school counselor now working as an independent educational consultant. She can be reached at abestfitcollege@gmail.com or abestfitcollege.com.