Almost half of all post-secondary students will begin their journey at a community college.
California is fortunate to have the largest system of higher education in the nation. There are over 100 community colleges in California, serving 1.8 million students each year. The benefits of attending a California Community College are numerous. If a student receives a degree from a California Community College their earnings can double within three years. Community colleges are a budget-friendly way to obtain your educational and career goals. Students have options of earning Certificates, Associates Degrees (2-year) or transfer to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree (4-year). Students can explore a variety of pathways, live close to home, and enjoy flexible (and online) course schedules. California Community Colleges train the workforce that sustains our economy. However, a recent report from The National Student Research Clearing Center, stated that transfers between community colleges and 4-year universities have fallen. The National Student Clearing House stated that “around one-third of college students transfer schools before earning their degree. The number of transfer students varies by institution but generally falls somewhere between 15% and 40% of all newly enrolled undergraduates.”
This is concerning. Why do students transfer at such a low rate?
Students who do not complete a 4-year degree through transfer are not lacking in academic ability. The majority of students who miss their goal of obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree through transfer do so because of limited financial resources, poor transfer advising or lack of the student seeking professional guidance. Many students find course planning confusing. This rate, however, can be increased if students follow some basic planning steps. Planning in advance will help students be most successful in their transfer to receive an advanced degree.
It should also be mentioned that the baseline year of the National Student Research Clearing Center Report was 2016-2017. We have since been through a National Pandemic, which changed our world in many ways. The report indicated that improvements have been shown in some areas, including six-year completion rates amongst transfer students.
Interim Chancellor Daisy Gonzales, PhD, presented the California Community Colleges State of the System report soon after the Transfer and Progress Report was released. Dr. Gonzales stated, “We are committed to action and transformational change that will continue to lead to equitable improvements that will benefit our students and our state.” A Vision for Success strategic plan is in place to help increase the number of students transferring to four-year colleges. The overall outlook is hopeful. Students can take action on their own to achieve a successful transfer and 4-year degree completion by following these steps:
Attend campus orientations and workshops — Many free opportunities are offered for students to gain important information. Take advantage early on.
Meet with your academic counselor before registering for courses — Professional assistance is not a sign of weakness, it is advocating for yourself. Meet with your counselor each semester to discuss any changes in academic goals and update your plan.
Study for placement tests — Some community colleges offer placement tests. If a student is not at college-level in math or English they will be required to take remedial courses. Remedial courses do not count for transfer. Prepare for the assessments as you would a final! Ask for practice tests.
Avoid taking extra classes in one department — Only a certain number of courses are needed in each department. If you take too many courses in one area they may not transfer. This can extend your time at the community college before you are eligible to transfer.
Choose your major early — Students should make a plan within their first year as to what major they may want at a 4-year university. Course requirements vary by major! Get on track for your major early on.
Research articulation agreements — Many 4-year universities have transfer agreements that will guarantee admissions if GPA and specific course requirements are met. In California the community colleges have formal agreements with the California State Universities (CSU) and University of California (UC) schools. Transfer programs are clearly laid out. However, they are not the same for each major or school. Become familiar with 4-year colleges you may transfer to. What is their cost of tuition? What courses they will they accept? Is there potential for receiving financial aid or scholarships?
Use the college resources and centers — The Career Center will be an excellent resource for learning about majors and transfer programs. Take a Student Success course. Students who take a Success or Study Skills course have been found to be more likely to stay in school and transfer to a 4-year college.
Maintain an overall high grade point average — Students are more likely to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree and will have more options if GPAs are high. Even a guaranteed transfer agreement will require a competitive application. Students with higher GPAs also find more options for financial aid and scholarship opportunities.
Rose Murphy is a retired high school counselor now working as an independent educational consultant. She can be reached at abestfitcollege@gmail.com or abestfitcollege.com.