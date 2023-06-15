Murphy.jpeg

Rose Murphy

Almost half of all post-secondary students will begin their journey at a community college.

California is fortunate to have the largest system of higher education in the nation. There are over 100 community colleges in California, serving 1.8 million students each year. The benefits of attending a California Community College are numerous. If a student receives a degree from a California Community College their earnings can double within three years. Community colleges are a budget-friendly way to obtain your educational and career goals. Students have options of earning Certificates, Associates Degrees (2-year) or transfer to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree (4-year). Students can explore a variety of pathways, live close to home, and enjoy flexible (and online) course schedules. California Community Colleges train the workforce that sustains our economy. However, a recent report from The National Student Research Clearing Center, stated that transfers between community colleges and 4-year universities have fallen. The National Student Clearing House stated that “around one-third of college students transfer schools before earning their degree. The number of transfer students varies by institution but generally falls somewhere between 15% and 40% of all newly enrolled undergraduates.”

