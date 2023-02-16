Murphy.jpeg

Rose Murphy

 File photo

Many high school students enjoy a multitude of athletic endeavors. This passion can be carried over to their post-secondary education in a wide variety of ways. As student-athletes begin their college search, they can also include the criteria of athletics as an important factor to find a campus where they will thrive. Most people know about the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) however, there are vast differences between Levels and Divisions as well as the rules and regulations of being recruited. It can be confusing to the student who is preparing a college list. I will cover some basics for those who might consider continuing their athletic endeavors after high school and into college.

I must admit, I am not an athlete. I have, though, worked with students on their transition to college for decades. For myself, I participated on an informal softball team that represented my dorm during my freshman year. It was one of the most rewarding activities of that first year. The benefits were many. Not only is playing a sport a healthy activity for the mind and body, but its demands promote practical skills such as time management, discipline, collaboration and leadership. The Harvard Business Review reported that more than half of the top female executives throughout the world are former college athletes. For the college, having strong athletic programs promotes a unity on campus that helps the students feel connected. Even though my softball team was not a serious endeavor, it was an extra-curricular, fun reason to gather with dormmates. I gained long lasting friendships and still have my jersey and fond memories that bonded me to my college community and higher educational endeavors.

Rose Murphy is a retired high school counselor now working as an independent educational consultant. She can be reached at abestfitcollege@gmail.com or abestfitcollege.com.