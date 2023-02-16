Many high school students enjoy a multitude of athletic endeavors. This passion can be carried over to their post-secondary education in a wide variety of ways. As student-athletes begin their college search, they can also include the criteria of athletics as an important factor to find a campus where they will thrive. Most people know about the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) however, there are vast differences between Levels and Divisions as well as the rules and regulations of being recruited. It can be confusing to the student who is preparing a college list. I will cover some basics for those who might consider continuing their athletic endeavors after high school and into college.
I must admit, I am not an athlete. I have, though, worked with students on their transition to college for decades. For myself, I participated on an informal softball team that represented my dorm during my freshman year. It was one of the most rewarding activities of that first year. The benefits were many. Not only is playing a sport a healthy activity for the mind and body, but its demands promote practical skills such as time management, discipline, collaboration and leadership. The Harvard Business Review reported that more than half of the top female executives throughout the world are former college athletes. For the college, having strong athletic programs promotes a unity on campus that helps the students feel connected. Even though my softball team was not a serious endeavor, it was an extra-curricular, fun reason to gather with dormmates. I gained long lasting friendships and still have my jersey and fond memories that bonded me to my college community and higher educational endeavors.
National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)
Depending on the sport, approximately 3-12% of high school athletes will compete at the NCAA level. If this level of athleticism is of interest, then it is recommended that by the middle of the sophomore year students register with the NCAA Eligibility Center. It is mostly the student’s responsibility to be proactive with recruiting efforts. The NCAA has strict recruiting rules for Division I and II. You can download the “NCAA Guide for the College-Bound Student-Athlete” to review the process. These rules are updated each year in June. High school campuses have a list of core classes that meet the NCAA requirements. A student should request that the guidance counselor upload the transcript at the end of the junior year. This will show recruiters that an athlete is on track for eligibility. Let your counselor know of your desire to participate. Also, NCAA Division I and II are strongly suggesting that students take the SAT and/or ACT. Many, but not all, colleges have made test scores optional. However, D1 colleges that were polled stated that “about 37% indicated that they still will require the SAT or ACT”.
Many Division I and II schools provide scholarships for their athletes. Division III schools do not provide athletic scholarships, however, a student who has done well academically in high school may still be eligible for scholarships based on their academics. “NCAA Guide for the College-Bound Student-Athlete” states that 80% of athletes received non-athletic scholarships at Division III colleges.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA)
There are over 200 NAIA member colleges in the nation. A benefit of NAIA colleges is that students study in small classes and receive individualized attention. California State University, Maritime (Cal Maritime) in Vallejo is one of the top NAIA schools in California due to its competitive athletics program. Sports such as rugby, basketball, sailing and water polo are offered at Cal Maritime.
If a student is interested in casual sports, intramural may be a great way to be involved in organized athletics. From Quidditch to dodgeball or disc golf to archery, intramural sports are a way for students to meet others, and stay active. However, they won’t spend the majority of their time traveling and practicing. Although intramural sports can also be competitive, they emphasize fun and participation above all. In California, one of the top 10 intramural colleges, (according to bestcolleges.com) is SF State. Their program is designed to promote healthy lifestyles and improve student communication and participation on campus. All students are accepted and can sign up on men’s, women’s or co-ed teams.
Club Sports are a step up from intramural. They are more competitive and have tryouts to join. They usually are organized within the college, various interest groups, or fraternities and sororities. They tend to have a coach. This is a good option if you would like to stay active in your favorite sport, but do not want the rigor or rules of the collegiate (NCAA) teams. St. Mary’s College of Moraga, Calif., for example, has annual Club Sports Leadership Training and teams for over 13 different competitive and recreational sports.
If you are a high school athlete with a desire to continue your passion of athletics in your post-secondary education, don’t forget community colleges also offer a multitude of sports teams. As you navigate the college search process, research colleges by your chosen criteria, but also look for the teams and activities that bring you joy and fulfillment. The emotional well-being, character building, and networking skills will be long-lasting and a benefit to all who participate.
Rose Murphy is a retired high school counselor now working as an independent educational consultant. She can be reached at abestfitcollege@gmail.com or abestfitcollege.com.