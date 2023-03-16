Murphy.jpeg

Rose Murphy

 File photo

Is it possible to learn or grow skills that lead to a more satisfactory life?

As an independent educational consultant, I am often asked to assist clients in finding pathways that will lead them to a successful, satisfying career. There are many assessments that can be taken to “match” students to a future plan. The PERMA+ model, designed by Dr. Martin Seligam, (a pioneer in “Positive Psychology”) is an acronym for the five-plus elements that create a tool to help you discover, grow and find happiness. Ultimately, as one uses this tool, one will begin to feel satisfaction and contentment referred to as “well-being.” Using the model can also help you find aspects of your character that will assist in cultivating and strengthening well-being. Well-being is a foundation for success and happiness in all aspects of life. By practicing these elements, one will naturally find occupations, majors, hobbies and passions to explore. Well-being does not necessarily mean that you are content for a moment of time, but that you are connected to things that promote a sense of happiness and fulfillment.

Rose Murphy is a retired high school counselor now working as an independent educational consultant. She can be reached at abestfitcollege@gmail.com or abestfitcollege.com.