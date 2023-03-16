Is it possible to learn or grow skills that lead to a more satisfactory life?
As an independent educational consultant, I am often asked to assist clients in finding pathways that will lead them to a successful, satisfying career. There are many assessments that can be taken to “match” students to a future plan. The PERMA+ model, designed by Dr. Martin Seligam, (a pioneer in “Positive Psychology”) is an acronym for the five-plus elements that create a tool to help you discover, grow and find happiness. Ultimately, as one uses this tool, one will begin to feel satisfaction and contentment referred to as “well-being.” Using the model can also help you find aspects of your character that will assist in cultivating and strengthening well-being. Well-being is a foundation for success and happiness in all aspects of life. By practicing these elements, one will naturally find occupations, majors, hobbies and passions to explore. Well-being does not necessarily mean that you are content for a moment of time, but that you are connected to things that promote a sense of happiness and fulfillment.
The five elements of Dr. Seligam’s PERMA+ model are:
Build positive emotion by participating in hobbies and creative or intellectually stimulating activities. Focusing on things you are grateful for is a way to build positive emotions. Positive emotions build physical, intellectual, psychological and social resources that lead to resilience. You are more likely to persevere in the face of challenges and spontaneously search for more creative solutions when you involve yourself in positive emotion activities.
The concept of engagement occurs when one is completely absorbed in an activity. You find “flow” when you are engaged in activities that bring out your strengths. This is when you lose track of time. If you haven’t found a hobby or creative outlet that does this for you, then try sampling interests you may excel at. Spend time in nature — watch, listen, observe. Practice being in the moment, even during everyday tasks. Learning your unique character strengths will assist in guiding you to meaningful activities and work that will stretch your emotional limits as well as your endurance.
We are social creatures and need relationships in order to feel supported, loved and valued. All types of interactions with friends, family members, bosses, and mentors, as well as the community at large, can be part of the relationships we nurture. In order to cultivate this element, create new friendships by asking questions, sharing good news, celebrating success, responding enthusiastically. Practice random acts of kindness.
A sense of meaning is driven by your personal values. Values assessments are another way to learn more about what is most important to you. The search for meaning in life gives individuals a sense of worth. Some will find meaning in their profession or a creative project, some through a religious or spiritual, or political endeavor. Meaning will be different for each individual. It is about serving something greater than ourselves. Volunteering, extra-curricular activities, and travel can assist in helping you to discover meaning. It is not about finding the answer of what is meaningful to you and knowing it, but putting it to action.
Obtaining mastery of something, having a goal and working towards mastering it, as well as the self-motivation to finish a task, are all part of achievement and accomplishment. Having passion, internal motivation and perseverance contributes to a sense of well-being. In order to do this it is important to set measurable, realistic goals for your life. Reflect on what has been successful and celebrate achievements along the way! Even small goals and making an effort to achieve them, are important to well-being and happiness. Achievement helps build self-esteem. Setting goals and making efforts to achieve them are as important as actually reaching them, as it is okay to not succeed the first time.
The ”Plus” part of PERMA also states that optimism, nutrition, physical activity and exercise, as well as sleep are important components to mental well-being. Finding happiness is a process. Focusing on the five components throughout your journey of searching for a career or educational goal will not only send you down a path of greater satisfaction, but will help you to live a meaningful life focused on your strengths, values and attributes. Parents can help nurture these experiences in their children to help them go beyond survival mode and thrive in life with a strong sense of well-being and satisfaction.
Learning more about these tools will enhance your skills and strengths and, ultimately, will lead to a more satisfactory life.
Rose Murphy is a retired high school counselor now working as an independent educational consultant. She can be reached at abestfitcollege@gmail.com or abestfitcollege.com.