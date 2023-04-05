FARMByers-GVU-040523

Mark Henry during last fall’s harvest at Montoliva.

 Photo by Rod Byers

I had the good fortune to attend the 21st annual Foothill Celebration put on by the Grass Valley Downtown Association in March. In case you don’t know of it, Foothill Celebration is one of those walk-around-town events with wineries and food purveyors scattered at various venues.

In total there were over 20 locations featuring 12 Nevada County wineries with the balance coming from Yuba, Placer, El Dorado and even Amador counties, plus a few other treats.

