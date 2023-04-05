I had the good fortune to attend the 21st annual Foothill Celebration put on by the Grass Valley Downtown Association in March. In case you don’t know of it, Foothill Celebration is one of those walk-around-town events with wineries and food purveyors scattered at various venues.
In total there were over 20 locations featuring 12 Nevada County wineries with the balance coming from Yuba, Placer, El Dorado and even Amador counties, plus a few other treats.
As I walked around town it gave me a chance to ruminate about wine, wine in the Sierra Foothills, and in particular, wine in Nevada County.
I had just finished reading the Silicon Valley Bank (ya, that bank) 2022 State of the Wine Industry report. Probably the last one we will ever see from them. It’s tragic as it is one of the very best surveys of wine in America that is available, for free, to the public.
It’s a 100-page report with much to unpack. For today’s purpose I focused just on the Sierra Foothills. The Sierra Foothills viticultural appellation, stretching from Yosemite to Yuba County, is the third largest in California trailing only South and North Coast regions in total size.
In spite of that the Foothills remain an enigma to most California wine drinkers and all but invisible to anyone out of state. After reading the report I couldn’t help but wonder; why would anyone want a winery in the Sierra Foothills?
Results for this statistically significant State of the Wine Industry survey are based on voluntary submissions from September 27 — October 19, 2022. The survey responses reflect the national profile of more than 11,053 US wineries, as provided by Wines Vines Analytics.
But first, a few national highlights: 31.9% of the country’s 11,053 wineries are less than 2,500 cases annually; 68.2% of the total wineries represented are less than 10,000 cases. The overall median production level of all 11,053 wineries is 5,000 cases. The most common retail price point range per bottle is $20 — $29 with the median price per bottle of $39. The largest range of continual years in business is 10-14 years; the overall average is 21.1 years.
Now for the Sierra Foothills.
When asked if 2022 was their worst year, a very challenging year, or merely a disappointing year, the Sierra Foothills easily outdistanced every other region in the country reporting twice the levels of dissatisfaction of the next closest region.
Seventy-four percent of Sierra Foothill wineries declared 2022 to be a bad year. The next closest worst was Virginia at 38%.
The Sierra Foothills led the nation with 48% of wineries notching record low yields in 2022. The next closest worst was New York with 42%.
The Foothills easily lapped the country in wholesales sales dissatisfaction with 67% of wineries being unhappy. The next worst was Virginia at 39% and Santa Barbara at 33%.
The Sierra Foothills reported the largest sales decline in 2022 and the only region in the nation to report a decline in both value and volume (-1%). San Luis Obispo County reported the highest value (25%) and volume (8%) increases.
Finally, the Foothills led the nation as the region with the most wineries either seriously considering or likely to try to sell in the near future with a combined total of 62%. The next closest region was Virginia at a combined total of 44% of wineries seriously thinking about selling.
So again, I ask, why would anyone want a winery in the Sierra Foothills?
Who better to answer that than Mark Henry, owner/winemaker at Montoliva in Chicago Park. Henry focuses on Italian, and especially southern Italian varietals.
“The key factors,” he explained, “are soil, temperature, and water. And price. The Sierra Foothills are really the last significant region where an average guy like me can afford to buy. Where in California can you go to start a winery?”
Henry loves his decomposed igneous rock soil which replicates his preferred varietal’s Italian homeland.
He thinks right now Chicago Park is in a sweet spot in terms of climate. He has been charting vineyard temperatures since he planted in 2000 and has recorded a three degree increase over the years. The vineyards are at 2,300 feet, preserving plenty of acidity in the grapes while the warmer temperatures help ripening.
Water, he said, is less of a problem here than it is in other regions. He pointed out that it has been since the 1976-1977 drought years when we actually had mandatory water restrictions.
And then there is the intangible factor. Once he decided on locating in the Sierra Foothills he looked at Amador and FairPlay in El Dorado County. “Everything in Amador was brown.” He liked FairPlay. “That could have worked,” he said. But the deciding factor, what brought him to Nevada County, was the community.
“I fell in love with Grass Valley and Nevada City. Neither FairPlay nor Amador could begin to offer what we have here.”
In spite of our declining number of wineries over the last several years, Henry remains optimistic. “All it will take is a few people in the industry to recognize what we have here in Nevada County. Chicago Park checks all the boxes as a great place to grow grapes.”
“Besides, why would you ever want to live anywhere else?,” he said with a smile, and a delicious glass of his Aglianico in hand.