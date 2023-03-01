I tried hard to make this a story just about wine. After all, this is a wine column. But this story, while it certainly involves wine, it’s not about wine. It’s about family. And a restaurant. And a little wine.
Let’s start at the beginning. I went to dinner at Twelve 28 Kitchen in Penn Valley for the first time in December of 2022. I knew about it, just had never been there.
For those of you who may not know, right now Twelve 28 is considered to be the best restaurant in western Nevada County. When I was there I met Michael Sterner, the owner. Throughout the course of the evening I had the chance to chat with him a bit, and in the process asked if I could do a story about the restaurant.
It is fitting that this story should begin with a restaurant because, that is where it all began.
If you have had the good fortune to have dined at Twelve 28, or maybe have just seen the menu, you will know that it is an intricate, complex, thoughtfully orchestrated menu. Creative and unusual.
Well, surely any restaurant with a menu like that would have a sophisticated wine program to go with it.
“Not really,” Michael replied. “You know the difference between a good wine and a bad wine?,” he asked. “The only difference is whether you like it or not.” In Michael’s mind it is quite simple. If you like it, it’s good. If you don’t, it’s not.
There is nothing wrong with that hedonistic approach to wine. That is, after all, the way most people do it. No matter how good someone else may claim it is, if we don’t like it, we don’t go back to it. In that regard Michael is correct. If we like it, we think it’s good.
Now, that may apply in our individual situations but what if you’re buying wine for a restaurant? “Do you have,” I asked, “a wine and food pairing strategy?”
Well, nothing you could really call a strategy, Michael answered. Maybe more of a lifestyle thing.
Sterner grew up in Marin County in a family that owned a restaurant. Entrepreneurial at heart, he had his first job at ten, washing dishes. He continued in the industry working at the Lark Creek Inn in Marin. By 17 he was sitting in on wine tastings at the restaurant. But his first love was carpentry. At 18 he became an apprentice in a cabinet shop.
Later, living in the town of Sonoma, he was running his own very successful shop. As part of his lifestyle he regularly intermingled with both wine people and winemakers. “If you live in Sonoma for thirty years, you get to know a lot of wine people.”
He has a huge depth of experience sharing great bottles of wine with all sorts of cool wine people. But the association was always about camaraderie and pleasure more than work. “I’ve learned more about wine by sharing it with friends than any other way,” he explained. Lifestyle.
Sterner was all set for retirement. Had a buyer for his business and property. But the economic crash of 2008 crashed the sale, crashed the business, crashed into bankruptcy.
We will have to leave poor Michael stranded there for just a minute, and pick up the story with Zach Sterner, Michael’s son. Zach is best described as a food guy. I think he imagines foods and flavors in his head the way a gifted musician might hear musical notes in theirs.
He has spent his life working in kitchens, including some extremely high caliber restaurants, learning his art, perfecting his craft.
Now, back to Michael. Picking himself up, dusting himself off, it was time to start over. What did he want to do? Where did he want to do it?
As crazy an idea as it was, the only thing that motivated him was the thought of opening a restaurant with his family. Back to his roots. In 2016 they ended up in Penn Valley, opening Twelve 28 Kitchen.
It’s a family affair. Zach runs the kitchen. Michael, along with daughters Allie and Emily work the front of the house, while Michael’s wife Laurie is busy baking. Most importantly, the whole place feels like family.
When it comes to buying wine for the restaurant Michael continues with his hedonistic, bonhomie strategy. First, find wines that taste good. Then, figure what out kind of wine someone likes. “If I drink with you once or twice,” he says, “I can learn your palate, and figure out what you like.”
Michael is a “wine first” guy. He asks what wine do you like before he asks what foods are you thinking about. “Get the wine right then everything else is good,” he says.
In the kitchen, Zach is thinking exactly the same thing, except about the food. Get the food right and everything else is good.
Zach is concerned about texture, contrast and flavors. Hidden bites, he calls them. Unexpected subtle flavors that emerge. He is also concerned that his foods are in balance. That way, he says, the foods pair well with many different wines. It opens the choices.
We will have to wait for another time to explain the theory of wine and food in balance, but there is a good case to be made that it is happening here.