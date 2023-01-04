I had a strange dream the other night. I dreamt I had a magic bottle of wine. Every time I thought I had emptied the bottle, it would magically refill itself. Wild, huh?
Not only did the bottle refill itself, it was crazy good. Now I don’t usually review wines in this column, I prefer to tell stories about wine, but in this case I feel I should tell you a little bit about my wine. After all, it was magical.
At first glance the wine was opaque. Tough. Hard to see through. But then the light would catch it, refracting rays that would sparkle like diamonds dancing on translucent waters. Sometimes it would be so bright it was like northern lights fluorescing a midnight moon.
The aromas alone were intoxicating. And complex. One definition of a simple wine is what you see is what you get. One dimensional. That’s it. Wine becomes more complex as layers are revealed. First hints of fresh fruit, but then a wisp of violets floating on a breeze, then earthy notes, truffles, bits of leather. My wine was a kaleidoscope. Every time I thought I had it nailed it would show another facet; deeper levels of complexity.
Occasionally, wine can be greater than the sum of its parts. Mine was. But the individual parts need noting as well. The body of the wine, its texture, the way it lays and rolls across your tongue. My magic bottle was lush without being cloying, bold without being astringent, zippy without being tart. My wine was elegant, with poise and a deft sense of rhythmic balance. Who could want more from a wine?
And yet there was more. In analyzing a wine there are essentially three parts. There is the aroma, the mid-palate mouthfeel, and the finish. A wine with a short finish disappears from your mouth instantly after swallowing, as if it were a sip of water. A wine with a long finish lingers, even teases, long after the swallow, like the scent of perfume lingering in an empty room . . . . and then suddenly, with a startled gasp, I woke up.
Wow. What a dream. That was so real. Vivid. I just lay there for a few minutes trying to catch the vapors of my dream as they disappeared in the night. “There’s no such thing as magic wine,” I said. “Don’t be silly.”
My dream haunted me the entire next day. What was that all about, I wondered? I turned to Hugh Johnson, the most eloquent and best wine writer of the last half-century. What would Hugh have to say about it? I opened my well-worn copy of his epic book, Vintage: The Story of Wine. The following are excerpts from his book.
“Why is wine so special? Partly because for most of its history it has been a source of comfort and courage, medicine and antiseptic, and recourse to renew tired spirits, and lift a weary, saddened self. Yet at the same time wine was unpredictable with no two seasons nor two vineyards giving identical results.”
Johnson continues. “Medically wine was indispensable until the later years of the 19th century. For the previous 2,000 years of medical and surgical history it was the universal and unique antiseptic. Wounds were bathed with it; water made safe to drink.”
“Because it lives so happily with food, and at the same time lowers inhibitions, it was recognized from earliest times as the sociable drink, able to turn a meal into a feast.”
“It is true to say that wine advanced the progress of civilization. It facilitated the contacts between distant cultures, providing the motive and means of trade, and bringing strangers together in high spirits and with open minds. Wine, unlike spirits, has long been considered the drink of moderation.”
“The discovery that must have done most to advance wine in the esteem of the rulers of the earth was the fact that it could improve with keeping — and not just improve, but at best turn into a substance with ethereal dimensions seeming to approach the sublime.”
“It was wonderful enough that grape juice should develop an apparent soul of its own. That it should be capable, in the right circumstances, of transmuting its vigorous spirit into something of immeasurably greater worth made it a god-like gift for kings. If wine has a prestige unique among drinks, unique, indeed, among natural products, it stems from this fact and the connoisseurship it engenders.”
Goodness me, I thought. That is quite a testament to the glory, the mystery, and the majesty of wine. So maybe my dream was not all that far-fetched? My dream wine checked all Hugh Johnson’s boxes. Like I said, it was crazy good. So maybe it was just the refilling part that was weird?
But then I thought about that for a minute. Wine is at the very heart of religious iconography. Wine was viewed as a gift from the gods; a vine that died every winter yet resurrected every spring; the very soul of immortality. The blood of Christ. So with those types of regenerative powers, why shouldn’t my dream bottle refill itself?
Always there. Always ready. Complex. Elegant. Powerful. Bright. I think I will call my dream bottle Melanie in honor of my wife, partner, and companion of 48 years.