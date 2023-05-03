I was invited to a rather special wine tasting recently. You can figure something’s up when a tasting happens at 11 a.m. on a Monday morning, and people are excited to go.
Todd Bertz, who works for Kermit Lynch Wines, hosted the tasting. Specializing in French and Italian wines, Kermit Lynch has spent a lifetime seeking out and importing artisanal producers of authentic wines.
Kermit Lynch’s book, Adventures on the Wine Route, is an engaging account of his travels through some of France’s most fascinating, mostly off-the-beaten-path wine cellars.
This particular tasting featured 22 wines from three top Burgundy producers from the Kermit Lynch portfolio: one from Chablis and two from the Cote de Nuits in the northern end of Burgundy’s renowned Cote d’Or.
No region in the wine world reveres the concept of terroir more than Burgundy. It’s the idea that wine quality is derived from a particular place, a particular plot of land.
Over the course of 2,000 years, Burgundians have carefully created a hierarchy of quality that is reflected in the region’s 84 different appellations. The pyramid of appellations range from regional wines, village wines, Premier Cru vineyard designated wines, and at the very top, 33 Grand Cru vineyards.
Adding to the complexity, Napoleonic inheritance laws decreed that children must receive a portion of their parent’s assets upon death. Consequently, ownership of the vineyards of Burgundy became highly fragmented. It is common for a domaine to own just a few rows of vines in a specific vineyard. For example, the Grand Cru vineyard Clos de Vougeot boasts nearly 100 different owners, each making their own wine.
Curiously, Bordeaux is just the opposite of Burgundy. In Bordeaux vineyards are associated with the name of the Chateau. If a Chateau has vineyard holdings in one area in Medoc and purchases vineyards in another, they all go in under the brand of the Chateau. Bordeaux is known for Chateau names, not vineyard names.
Burgundy is all about small, very specific vineyards. It matters where they are; how high up the slope; the aspect of the slope; all defined and regulated. Of course the producer is listed on the label but the merit of quality is all derived from the vineyard source, with every inch of dirt charted and rated.
The other thing about Burgundy is that it is crazy expensive. Entry level wines start at $30. I know what they taste like. This tasting offered a chance to discover what $300, or even $500 Burgundy tastes like.
Now a few words about the tasting. The 22 wines included regional Burgundy, village level wines, Premier Cru wines, and Grand Cru wines. The tasting was arranged to sample the wines in that order.
They were set up along the outside perimeter of a large, rectangular table. We were free to move through the wines at our own pace, pouring our own samples.
It took me about an hour to work through the wines. I focused purely on quality, paying no attention to price. I wanted to taste the wines for the wine’s sake, not because it was a good deal or perhaps stunningly pricey.
I sampled through the regional and village level wines; all different expressions of Pinot Noir, liking some more than others. Then I hit the Regis Bouvier Gevry-Chambertin, a head-turning jump in quality and the best wine, so far, by far.
Normally in a tasting of this caliber, as you go up the ladder the wines become more intense, richer, bolder, often more tannic. Not so with Pinot Noir.
As I moved from regional and village wines into Premier Cru and Grand Cru levels, the wines became more silky, more sexy, more elegant, and certainly less astringent with no need for brawn to showcase their sophistication.
The highlight was a three-vintage tasting of Mazoyeres-Chambertin Grand Cru Vineyard spanning 2018-2019-2020. These wines, produced by Domaine Taupenot-Merme, ranged from $385 to $525 each.
That is all well and good if you don’t mind popping for a $500 bottle of wine. But what if you live in the real world and still want to try a good bottle of Burgundy?
Both Dave Montagne and John Seeger Gilman were present at the Burgundy tasting. You might recognize Gilman as the owner of New West Wines located in the corner of the Holbrooke Hotel. We all met later at New West to discuss the tasting.
As a wine shop owner, Gilman needed not only to consider quality, but also could he sell it?
“First,” Gilman explained, “I focus on the glass in front of me. Do I like it or not? Is it a good representation of the region, of the variety?”
Second, he considers the price to value ratio. Is it a good deal? Is it too expensive for what it is, no matter how good it is?
Third, he considers what he already has in the store. Does this wine fill a need or augment a category? Is it just a duplicate?
Finally, he considers if he has customers who will want to buy it? “Liking the wine is just the beginning. Of course I have to like the wine, but it has to fit as well.”
Currently Gilman has a dozen Burgundies in stock. If you’re interested, New West is the place to go locally.