Russ and Joan Jones started Truckee River Winery, in the town of Truckee California, in 1989. It’s a story worth telling.

Born in Yosemite, Russ grew up in Truckee. He probably spent more time thinking about skiing than winemaking. In fact he met Joan when they were both on the High School ski racing team.

