Russ and Joan Jones started Truckee River Winery, in the town of Truckee California, in 1989. It’s a story worth telling.
Born in Yosemite, Russ grew up in Truckee. He probably spent more time thinking about skiing than winemaking. In fact he met Joan when they were both on the High School ski racing team.
Yet winemaking was in his blood and he entered the Enology and Viticulture program at U.C. Davis. Interning at a winery in Oregon ignited a life-long interest in Pinot Noir. After graduation they headed to Paso Robles for his first winery job.
Turns out they both missed the mountains and wanted to return home to start a family. He imagined that would be the end of his barely-launched winemaking career.
Undeterred, he continued to make wine for himself and friends in his garage in Sierra Meadows. In 1989, thinking the timing right, they converted their garage into a commercial winery and opened Truckee River Winery, California’s highest and coldest winery.
In 1989 there were a handful of wineries in Western Nevada County trying to establish themselves as wineries with locally grown grapes. But what we mostly heard back then was, “Nevada County, really? I didn’t know they grew grapes in Nevada.”
Nobody expected Truckee River Winery’s grapes to be from Truckee. Jones had a different problem. Nobody believed there could actually be a winery in Truckee at all. At best, they thought, he must have been buying bulk, bottled wine and slapping his label on it.
They spent the first several years pouring at wine events all over the region convincing people they were a real winery.
In 1989 they opened with fruit from western Nevada County vineyards as well as Pinot Noir from Carneros. What really made the difference was when they switched to sourcing fruit from Gary Pisoni’s renowned vineyard in Santa Lucia Highlands in Monterey County.
Getting fruit of that quality, produced and bottled in Truckee was a game changer. The restaurants noticed. Then the local part that really mattered came into play. He knew everyone, and gained access to restaurant wine lists that were typically unattainable.
There is one more part of the local angle worth mentioning. Elevation. Truckee is at 5,817 feet. Winemaking is different at that altitude.
“At this elevation,” Jones explained, “the ferments are cooler, longer and slower. Aging is much slower. It takes longer for reds to develop.”
Take, for example, their current “Best Man” Pinot Noir from Santa Lucia Highlands. Jones continued, “we cold soak for a week in Truckee’s high-altitude chill, slow ferment with a three-week fermentation and then let the wine sit on its skins for two more weeks. The wine is then barrel aged for three years before bottling.”
The combination of cool-climate grape growing and high-altitude winemaking produces long-lived wines of substance, depth and character.
In 1996, needing more room, they moved from the cramped garage in Sierra Meadows to their current River Road address directly across the river from downtown Truckee.
It is impossible to tell this story without mentioning Katy; Joan and Russ’s daughter. Katy Carroll Jones was the girl that grew up in a winery. She remembers her first job at age seven, putting capsules on bottles. As she got older she learned all the jobs.
Perhaps she learned them all a little too well. After finishing high school in Truckee she went off to Gonzaga University in Eastern Washington to earn a degree in Art History. It was her goal to work as a curator in a museum.
Upon graduation in 2009 she returned to Truckee for a gap year which coincided with the Winery’s decision to open a tasting room in Brockway, and “couldn’t you just help to train a few of the people?”
She has been working full-time for the Winery ever since. Over the years she became the Tasting Room Manager, Director of Sales and Marketing, Bookkeeper, Event Coordinator and Wine Club Manager.
In 2015 she became the General Manager.
In 2017 Russ asked if she would take over some winemaking duties. Katy took responsibility for making the white wines. She also became part owner.
To get her winemaking chops up to speed she earned a Winemaker Degree from UC Davis in a program specifically designed for people already in the industry.
One of the courses was making your own wine, from start to finish, by yourself. Acing that, she has since taken over production of their rosé wines as well.
The first time I met Katy she was strictly business professional. The next time was a winery work day requiring cellar attire. It’s a messy job. She looked equally at ease in both roles.
With the next generation securely in place and relieved of some of his duties, Russ focused on the next move. In 2021 they purchased a seven-acre parcel in Cedar Ridge and created a sister winery called One Seventy Four, Cedar Ridge.
They have planted a small vineyard and have already moved some of the production and barrel aging there. Katy and Russ were getting ready to bottle the day I visited.
It is not open to the public. There is no tasting room.
But there will be. Maybe next year. Right now, to get the Truckee River Winery experience you need to drive to Truckee. Not a bad idea on these hot summer days.