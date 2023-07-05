Readers of this column know that occasionally I like to write about the Sierra Wine and Grape Growers Association (SWGGA). It is a local group of home winemakers and backyard grape growers.
Ya, I know. Too often merely mentioning home-made wine conjures images of dandelions or cloudy bottles of zinfandel. That is often where people start. Winemaking is complicated. But thanks to organizations like SWGGA, that is not where everybody end’s up.
In May, 51 judges sampled 784 wines from all over California at the California State Home Wine Competition awarding Bronze, Silver, Gold, Best of Class, and ultimately, the Golden Bear Awards for the Best Red, Best White, and Best Fruit wine.
The Award Tasting was held at Cal-Expo in Sacramento in June. The tasting is open to the public. Ten dollars. But here’s the thing, only Gold Medal winners or better are invited to pour.
Not to boast, well maybe just a little, four guys from SWGGA were invited to pour at the Cal-Expo tasting. Gary Glaze won Best of Class for his Red Blend. Dave Elliott earned a Gold for Albarino. Bill Betts got Gold for Petite Sirah. Dan Carrick won Gold for his Viognier and Albarino.
All but Dan poured at the Cal-Expo tasting. The others invited me to tag along.
First of all, I learned not to use the term home winemaker. The preferred term is non-commercial winemaker. Okay.
There are several important crossroads in any non-commercial winemaker’s career. The first marker is when they have to decide if they think their wine is any good. Give it up, or keep going?
Bill Betts explained, “My first vintage was 2001. I had two carboys, each half full. By the time it should have been ready it was so oxidized I threw it out.”
Two years later, after joining SWGGA and attending U.C. Davis classes Betts remembered, “by 2003 I thought I had a decent product.”
Gary Glaze, our Best of Class winner tells a different part of the story leading us to the next crossroad.
Gary, living a few miles north of Nevada City, wanted to plant grapes. “When I started,” he said, “I was only interested in grape growing. Something to do in retirement. I like the ambiance of a vineyard, the lifestyle it suggests.”
Things don’t always turn out the way you think. He planted his vineyard. All good. In 2011, his first year of winemaking, he made 60 bottles. In 2012, his second year, it was 60 cases.
He entered in 2012 in the Nevada County Fair and won a medal. “Wow,” he thought, “maybe I could be good at this.”
Not only had he amped up his production, “from the very beginning I had thoughts of going pro, becoming commercial. What good it it to make all that wine if you can’t sell it?”
That is a crossroad.
Dave Elliott tells the story of coming out the other side. Dave had been making wine since his days living in Oklahoma. That is dedication.
Back in California, Elliott planted a half-acre of vines in 2006. By 2009 he thought he was pretty good. He first entered the State Fair in 2011 coming home disappointed. In 2013 he won his first Gold and has won at least one every year since.
Somewhere around 2011, looking for a next career, he seriously considered going all in to buy an existing winery.
“The idea of owning a winery is very romantic,” Elliott answered. “It is also very complicated, hard physical work, a ton of regulations, and then you have to sell the stuff assuming it’s any good.”
Next he considered going commercial with his half-acre but there the potential revenue did not match the cost of operations unless you’re trying to turn a big fortune into a little one.
“It’s a fun hobby,” Bill Betts replied. “I don’t want it to be a job. I don’t want to be more worried about how to sell it than finding the joy in how to make and share it.”
Here were three expert winemakers, each with their own vineyard, deciding to remain non-commercial. What did it mean to be invited to pour at Cal-Expo?
“It’s a band of brothers,” Glaze explained. “It’s an honor to be invited.”
“It’s public recognition of a level of accomplishment,” said Elliott. “Its a sign of success. It motivates me to keep making the best wines I can.”
Bill Betts won Best Barbera in California a few years ago. “Pouring there never gets old. It’s the best of the best. It’s an honor to be included in a room full of the best non-commercial winemakers in California”
Bill did admit, for him, the real prize, the ultimate goal, is winning a Golden Bear.
The tasting itself at Cal-Expo was delightful. Had I been blindfolded, taken there and told it was a commercial tasting I would never have doubted it. I went around the room and tasted a lot of wines. Make no mistake. They were really good.
Our region has a long tradition of backyard winemaking. Everyone of a certain age who grew up around here had an uncle or a grandfather who made wine in the basement.
It is good to see these guys keeping that tradition alive. And the rest of you, get out and stomp some grapes this harvest.