Readers of this column know that occasionally I like to write about the Sierra Wine and Grape Growers Association (SWGGA). It is a local group of home winemakers and backyard grape growers.

Ya, I know. Too often merely mentioning home-made wine conjures images of dandelions or cloudy bottles of zinfandel. That is often where people start. Winemaking is complicated. But thanks to organizations like SWGGA, that is not where everybody end’s up.

Rod Byers, CWE, is a Certified Wine Educator and wine writer as well as a California State Certified Wine Judge. He is the host of the local television show Wine Talk. He can be reached at rodbyers@pinehillwineworks.com or 530-913-3703.