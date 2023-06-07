I’m not sure who is to blame for founding the I-only-drink-red-wine club. I have often wondered why some devoted wine drinkers are so adamant about excluding anything not red?

It’s like only watching one genre of movie. I may not like horror flics but that still leaves room for dramas, mysteries, rom-coms and action films.

Rod Byers, CWE, is a Certified Wine Educator and wine writer as well as a California State Certified Wine Judge. He is the host of the local television show Wine Talk. He can be reached at rodbyers@pinehillwineworks.com or 530-913-3703.