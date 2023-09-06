When a story begins with “once upon a time” it is sometimes regarded as a fairy tale. Doesn’t mean it can’t be true. Doesn’t mean it can’t be about wine. Doesn’t mean it can’t still be just a little bit magical.

Indeed, this story begins with once upon a time, dating back to 1839 and the 13,000-acre land grant known as Rancho Cucamonga from the then Governor of California, Juan Alvardo, to Tiburcio Tapia. Tapia grazed cattle on the land. He also planted a vineyard.

