When a story begins with “once upon a time” it is sometimes regarded as a fairy tale. Doesn’t mean it can’t be true. Doesn’t mean it can’t be about wine. Doesn’t mean it can’t still be just a little bit magical.
Indeed, this story begins with once upon a time, dating back to 1839 and the 13,000-acre land grant known as Rancho Cucamonga from the then Governor of California, Juan Alvardo, to Tiburcio Tapia. Tapia grazed cattle on the land. He also planted a vineyard.
It is important to note that at the end of World War II there were still 32,000 acres of grapes planted around Rancho Cucamonga which was situated 40 miles east of Los Angeles. At that time it made western San Bernardino County the largest grape-growing region in America.
Through multiple ownerships the vineyard existed until 1980 when it was finally replaced by a strip mall.
My intersection with this story began in 2007 when I went to my office in Nevada City Winery one day to find a bottle of Port sitting on my desk. I examined it closely. Port Wine. Private Stock. Isaias W. Hellman. Cucamonga Vineyard. San Bernardino County. Vintage 1875.
Vintage 1875? Are you kidding? What was the bottle doing there? How did it get there? And oh ya, it was empty.
Doing some research I found references to both the Cucamonga Vineyard Company and Isaias Hellman who turned out to be quite famous in early California history. Among many accomplishments Hellman founded Los Angeles’ first successful bank, The Farmer and Merchants Bank, was later involved in the creation of the Wells Fargo Bank as well as being a founding father of the University of Southern California.
In 1870 Isaias Hellman bought Rancho Cucamonga including the vineyards. It was easy to imagine this guy would have cellar stocked with wine with his name on the label.
I tracked the delivery of the bottle to my desk to local residents John and Katherine Bilheimer although neither of them could quite account for its origins.
James Lee, another local resident, and I were friends with a shared interest in wine. He invited me over for dinner one night. For dessert he brought out a bottle of Port.
“Where did you get that” I said, staring at the bottle in disbelief. It was a bottle of 1875 Port from Isaias Hellman’s private stock. “He is my great-great-grandfather,” Lee replied. “Would you like to try it?”
At that time the bottle was one hundred and thirty-five years old, about a hundred years older than anything I had ever tasted.
I have had enough experience tasting thirty or forty-year old wines to know that it is usually more about the experience and less about the wine itself. You hope it’s drinkable but often it’s not.
If I wrote any tasting notes that evening I cannot find them now. I remember it as an amber-tawny color, and a bit tired and worn out but that did not stop us from drinking it. Lee gave me the empty bottle, told me to take it home and refill it with cognac to rehydrate any of the crusty sediment and lees that had adhered to the bottom and inner walls of the bottle.
I did. I then put it in the back of my cellar and forgot about it. That is until I read a book written by Frances Dinkelspiel published in 2016.
Tangled Vines, a New York Times Bestseller, is a fascinating story about arson, obsession, greed, and murder in the vineyards of California. Frances Dinkelspiel is James Lee’s cousin.
It’s a meticulously researched true story where she weaves multiple threads together as she traces the origins of early California viniculture including her great-great grandfather’s bottle of 1875 Port.
Central to her story was a massive, deliberately-lit fire in a wine storage warehouse in Vallejo in 2005. Four and a half million bottles of California’s finest wines worth $250 million went up in smoke in that fire.
Among the wines destroyed were 175 bottles of Hellman’s 1875 Port and Angelica. Gone.
While reading the book I thought I better locate the cognac-soaked dregs of the bottle Lee had given me. Where did I put it? Could these dregs be the last remaining remnants of this legacy wine? I thought that was the end of the story.
That is until three weeks ago when Jeff Struthers invited me over for a dinner party. It was an inspired evening of great food, wine, and friends, including my old friend James Lee. When it came time for dessert it was déja vu all over again as he rolled out yet one more bottle of that same 1875 vintage Port. How is that even possible, I wondered? How was I that lucky?
I felt like I was drinking history in a glass: a one hundred and forty-eight-year-old bottle of wine. This one was crazy good: a beautiful amber-tawny color, almost translucent, with delicate aromas of incense, spice, floral tones and cedar highlights. It was bold and luscious and nicely sweet with vibrant acidity that kept it perfectly balanced.
How could a wine be so old and yet still be so good?
I looked across the table at James and silently wondered just how many more bottles might be out there?