The Union spirituality columnist to speak at Christmas Eve Candlelight Service





Community Church of Nevada City will host a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service this Saturday at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary . Chaplain Norris Burkes, The Union spirituality columnist, will be leading the service and will present a Christmas fictional narrative of Joseph and Mary.

“The sanctuary was built in 1857,” Burkes said. “Its stained-glass windows make it a wonderful place to celebrate an old-fashioned Christmas service with carols sung by the glow of candlelight.”

The church, previously named First Baptist, is at 300 Main Street, sitting prominently in the Nevada City’s historical district, between the courthouse and St. Canice Catholic Church.

For questions, email the chaplain at norris@thechaplain.net or leave a voicemail at 843- 608-9715.