Study group offered at Unity in the Gold Country in Grass Valley

Each fall, Unity centers across the country conduct book studies with small group discussion, integrated with the Sunday service and message. This year the book chosen at Unity in the Gold Country is “The Universal Christ” by Richard Rohr.

Rohr is an author of over 30 books and runs a Franciscan Center for Contemplation and Action) in Albuquerque. The lectures presented there seek to integrate the study of theology down through the ages, with contemporary social action and spiritual practice.

Over the centuries, much of Christianity has lost track of the “Christ” part of Jesus Christ, Rohr argues in “The Universal Christ.” By minimizing or ignoring Jesus’ identity as the Christ, Rohr believes, Christianity has missed a message central to the gospel: that through Jesus Christ, God loves and redeems “every one” and “every thing.”

“If all of this is true,” he writes, “we have a theological basis for a very natural religion that includes everybody. The problem was solved from the beginning. Humanity is not a problem to be solved but instead a Divine creation and blessed from day one. This true understanding of “the Christ” seems to have been lost along the way, Rohr asserts.

Building on Scripture such as Colossians 3:11 — “There is only Christ. He is everything and he is in everything” — and Colossians 1:19-20 — “Through him all things are reconciled, everything in heaven and everything on earth” — Rohr believes that “everything, without exception, is the outpouring of God.” Including his beloved Labrador named Venus.

Many Christians are dismayed by the response that their Churches are giving to current social problems and are confused by an apparent disconnect with the example and teachings of Jesus. The inclusiveness of “the Christ” doesn’t seem to be applied to many. Rohr’s book gives very clear guidance to anyone searching for answers, and he does so from a depth of scholarly knowledge and 50 years of reflection of following in the Master Teacher’s footsteps.

Small groups will begin study and discussion of the book at Unity in the Gold Country on the week of Sept. 29. If you are interested in joining a group or getting a copy of the book please call 530-274-2463. All are welcome. 180 Cambridge Court, off Whispering Pines Lane, Grass Valley.