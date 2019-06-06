Sierra Center for Spiritual Living invites you to join them as they continue our 2019 theme, “Spirituality in Action.” Rev. Rafe A. Ellis, senior minister, and Rev. Madalyn Wade, assistant minister will be your guides through our June theme, “Protect the Vulnerable.” This theme will be exploring weekly topics such as “Empowerment,” “Translating Heartbreak into Action,” “Creating Meaningful Conversations,” “Different Worldviews — What to Do?” and “Heart-Centered Social Engagement.”

The center identifies as a radically inclusive, spiritually progressive, supportive community that celebrates the diversity of Creation. They are committed to awakening humanity to its spiritual magnificence. We actively celebrate the unity of all peoples, all faiths, all beings, all life.

Sunday services start at 10 a.m. with inspirational music led by our talented musicians. The Youth & Family Ministry is growing, so children are always welcome and celebrated.

Sierra Center for Spiritual Living is located at 119 Florence Avenue in Grass Valley. For more information or a parking map, visit http://www.sierracenter.org or call 530-274-1018.