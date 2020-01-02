Religion Briefs, Jan. 3, 2020

The Union publishes Religion Briefs on the first Friday of each month. To share the latest from your western Nevada County church or spiritual organization, email readers@theunion.com. At times, due to space constraints, only a portion of religion briefs are published in the print version of The Union. To see the complete list of religion briefs, visit http://www.TheUnion.com, scroll down to the bottom and click on “announcements.”

Unity in the Gold Country Spiritual Center

Please join us Sunday, January 5, as Rev. Jerry leads us in our White Stone, Intention Setting service. As we release, we also lift our hearts to all the New Year promises. Our Sunday service starts at 10:30 a.m. and we are located at 180 Cambridge Ct., Grass Valley, off Whispering Pines Lane, across from Peaceful Valley Farm Supply. “The Way of Mastery” is held each Monday at 7 p.m., “A Course of Love” group also meets at 7 p.m. on Mondays. The “Spiritual Exploration Study” is held every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. An ongoing “A Course in Miracles” group every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. “Matt Kahn Study Group” is the first and third Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. Our Mission Statement is “To Awaken in Love, in Unity with All.”

The Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains

We are focusing on the theme of “integrity” to begin the new year. If you are looking for meaningful community with an open spirit, but you’ve sworn off “church,” this just may be the home for you. In services on January 5, “Listening to your Song,” Rev. Kevin Tarsa starts close in, inviting all to look inside and to choose a personal word to dance with for the year. January 12, “Connected Beyond Belief” focuses on the integrity of the community. “Breaking Open,” the January 19 all-ages services invite us to heed the call of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. And on January 29, members and friends of UUCM will share experiences and reflections related to integrity.

Elementary aged children also explore “integrity” this month, during the 9:30 a.m. service. This month, youth 13 to 18 year olds will begin “Creative Solutions for a World in Crisis” — an action-oriented engagement of the challenges that face the earth and humanity. Youth meet at 10:30 a.m., between the services. Childcare is available at both services. As always, other events throughout the month offer chances to connect and to grow, and are open to all. Services are held Sundays at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., 246 S. Church St. in Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.UUGrassValley.org or contact admin@uugrassvalley.org.

Sierra Pines United Methodist Church

Everyone is invited to join in Energizing Worship at 10 a.m. each Sunday morning with this reconciling congregation. Rev. Suzanne Calhoun begins January 12 preaching a new Sermon Series about Ministries of Social Justice in the early church, the historical UMC, and our congregation today. This is a great time to join us in the New Year and try making church part of your daily life. See our website for more information including Free Diaper Distribution, Colla Voce Children’s Chorus, Girl Scouts, Scouts BSA for Boys and Girls, AA and Al-Anon. Sierra Pines United Methodist Church is located at 22559 Hacienda Drive, Grass Valley 95949 (near Lake of the Pines). For more information telephone the Church Office at 530-268-6907; visit our website at http://www.sierrapinesumc.org or find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/sierrapines.umc.

Twin Cities Church

Join us as we begin our series “Practicing the Way of Jesus.” We meet Sunday mornings at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Our Children’s Ministry (birth through fifth grade) will have fantastic children’s programming at each of our services. High school students meet Sundays during our 9 a.m. service time, and junior high school students meet during our 10:45 a.m. service. TCC Young Adults meet on Thursday nights at 6:30 p.m. Visit our website for more information or by calling 530-273-6425 or visiting the Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/groups/TCCYoungAdults.

Tune into our service livestream at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sundays at http://www.twincitieschurch.tv or by watching the message only of the 9 a.m. service (approximately 9:25 a.m.) on Facebook Live. Information and videos of our messages are available on our website at http://www.twincities.church or our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/twincitieschurch, or call us at 530-273-6425.

Sierra Center for Spiritual Living

We are a radically inclusive, spiritually progressive, supportive community that celebrates all the diversity of Creation. We are committed to supporting one another in awakening to our spiritual magnificence. We celebrate the unity of all peoples, all faiths, all beings, and all life through every activity and offering at The Center.

Sunday services start at 10 a.m. with inspirational music. Our growing Youth & Family Ministry welcomes and celebrates all families and their children.

Our Wednesday evening open discussion group meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. “Every Day Spiritual Living” explores spiritual principles and how to apply them in our day-to-day lives.

We are located at 119 Florence Avenue in Grass Valley. For more information or a parking map, visit http://www.sierracenter.org.

First Baptist Church, Grass Valley

This Sunday Pastor Mark will continue the sermon series “The Faces of Christmas.” The second message will be “Peaceful Parents” (Matthew 1:18-25; Luke 2:1-7). Joseph and Mary were the face of peace, believing and trusting God when circumstances were hard. Traditional service at 9 a.m. features a mix of praise songs and hymns in a traditional setting. Contemporary service at 11 a.m. features upbeat praise music. Sunday school for all ages provided. Join us Wednesdays for dinner from 4:45 to 6 p.m. in the Upper Fellowship Hall. Prayer, children’s activities and youth group follow. Call 530-273-7301, or visit http://www.firstbaptistgv.com.

Word-A-Live

Pastors Mike and Sandra Chipchase would like to invite everyone to join them at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 10528 Spenceville Road in Penn Valley. Word-A-Live offers a variety of programs:

Wednesdays: 7 to 8 p.m., “Equippers Classes,” with new teachings.

First Thursday of each month: Women’s Bible Study, 9:45 to 11:45 a.m., followed by lunch.

Fridays: 7 to 9 p.m., “Rise Youth,” ages 12 to 18. All year long.

Saturdays: 6 to 7 p.m., “Corporate Prayer.”

First Saturday of every month: 8 a.m., Men’s breakfast and study.

Sundays: Service at 10 a.m.

EarthSpirit Center for the Transformational Arts

Dr. Nanci Shanderá

Monthly: “Wise Woman” group in Nevada City; Tuesdays: “Transformational Wholeness” for women with cancer or caregivers; “The Art of Healing” classes for women with cancer or caregivers; Intuitive Counseling; books and CDs on transformation. Details and more information at drnanci@earthspiritcenter.com.

Christ Community Church

In a day and age when it is unfortunately common to hear of churches dividing, Redeemer Church and Veritas Church are uniting to form Christ Community Church. We meet weekly in Grass Valley. While Redeemer and Veritas hold many things in common, the most significant bond between them is their partnership in the gospel. Believing that the good news of Christ’s death and resurrection for sinners is the greatest announcement ever, they are joining together to see this gospel proclaimed, taught and lived out. It is this very message which anchors them in the historic Christian faith and gives them great hope for the future. All are welcome at Christ Community Church. To learn more about this church, visit http://www.cccgv.org or call 530-270-9128.

Trinity Church

Services are held at 8, 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday mornings at Trinity Church, located at the corner of Nevada St. And High St. In Nevada City.

First Church of Christ, Scientist Reading Room and Bookstore

Sundays: Stop by any Sunday at 10 a.m. to visit our weekly worship service centered on a sermon directly from the Bible and Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures by Mary Baker Eddy. A Sunday School is held where students up to the age of 20 learn all about the Bible and how to apply its timeless spiritual lessons in their lives (childcare is provided). Our location is 375 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley. Wednesday gathering: Join our open Wednesday meetings for sharing about healing from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participants are invited to share personal examples of Christian healing and gratitude for God’s care. The meeting is followed by greeting and fellowship.

Reading Room and Bookstore: It’s a combination library, bookstore, and center for spiritual exploration … a place to discover your relationship with God, love. There are resources for study and purchase, including a weekly Bible lesson and The Christian Science Monitor (a Pulitzer-winning non-religious international newspaper). Join us between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday at 147 Mill St. in Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.christiansciencegrassvalley.org.

Grass Valley United Methodist Church

We offer opportunities to worship, learn more about Christianity, develop friendships, and help our community. Every Sunday we have a time for silent prayer in the sanctuary at 8 a.m. followed by a contemplative worship service at 8:45 a.m. The traditional worship service begins at 10:30 a.m. and both services are followed by a time for fellowship when we can get to know you. Please come. Childcare is available from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Sunday School for children begins at 10:30 a.m. Bible study classes for adults are at 9 a.m. on Sundays, and also on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. The church office is open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m.to 3 p.m on Wednesdays, but you can leave a message at any time at 530-272-1946. For more information please see our website, http://www.gv-umc.org.

New Covenant Baptist Church

Our services begin at 10:45 a.m. and we look forward to having you with us. New Covenant is a great place to be each week as we celebrate together in contemporary worship and and Biblical based preaching. You won’t encounter a more welcoming and friendly place. We also have Bible studies for all ages beginning at 9:15 a.m. and midweek studies at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday nights. We are located at 12582 Squirrel Creek Rd. in Grass Valley. For more information visit our website at http://www.newcovenantbaptistchurch.org. See you on Sunday.

Sierra Presbyterian Church

Join us on Sundays as we share Jesus through the Gospel of Luke at 9 a.m. traditional service and 10:30 a.m. contemporary service. We have Adult Sunday School at both hours. We also have fun and exciting Children’s Sunday School Classes and ankored Youth at 10:30 a.m. Please check our website where you can download a “family activities” brochure and read our monthly newsletter “The Sierra Story” at http://www.sierrapres.com, like us on Facebook. We are located at 175 Ridge Road, Nevada City. For more information, call 530-265-3291.

Congregation B’nai Harim at the Nevada County Jewish Community Center

All of our worship services are open to all, regardless of financial means. No one is turned away for lack of funds, but reservations are required for High Holiday services. For guests, visitors, and regular attendees who are not currently members, we request the following donations with your reservation. Visitors from other Jewish Congregations may bring a letter on their Temple letterhead stating that they are members for free reciprocal admission to our services. For further information or reservations, please visit http://www.ncjcc.org or call 530-477-0922.

The Healing Rooms of Nevada County

We pray for healing of body and spirit. Everyone is welcome whether they attend church or not. Come to the Main Lobby of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, 155 Glasson Way, Grass Valley on the first and third Thursdays of each month, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There is no fee and no appointment is necessary. Also, Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. healing ministry is available by appointment only. For more information call Sierra Ministries International 530-478-1478 or visit http://www.healingroomsnc.com.

Nevada City United Methodist Church

At the historic Nevada City United Methodist Church our traditional worship begins at 9 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., we have our family worship which includes our praise band and Children’s Sunday School. Childcare is available in our nursery. Coffee and fellowship in Fellowship Hall after both services. Recordings of services can be viewed on NCTV Comcast Channel 11 on Sundays at 7:30 a.m., Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m. and Fridays at 6 p.m.; or on our website at http://www.nevadacitymethodist.com. We look forward to seeing you here!

Peace Lutheran Church

Sunday’s early service at Peace Lutheran Church is changing. The new start time is now 8:30 a.m. Casual, intimate and friendly, the early service features updated music set amid the familiar Lutheran structure of Gather, Word, Meal and Send. We preach God’s word for modern men and women who seek to know their Creator more deeply and follow the Jesus Path more closely. Holy Communion is served every Sunday. No experience necessary. All are welcome! Sunday worship is at 8:30 and 11 a.m. To speak to Pastor Eileen Smith Le Van, call 530-273-9631. Learn more at http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org.

Grace Lutheran Church

We sponsor The Lutheran Hour every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. on KNCO Radio. Your friends at Grace Lutheran Church are located at 1979 Ridge Road, Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-273-7043 or visit http://gracelutherangv.org.

North San Juan United Methodist Church

Last fall, we ushered in a new pastor, Reverend Ed Lubiano. Ed previously served in Portola, California. His wife, Ellie, continues to serve her ministry at Downieville and Sierra City. They currently live in Colfax, traveling to their ministries every Sunday. Ed is currently completing a degree in Clinical Pastorial Education – Hospital Chaplaincy. Please join in with this dedicated, congenial, competent, and good natured pastor every Sunday at 9 a.m. at 10121 Flume Street in North San Juan. For more information, call 530-415-9705.

Holy Wisdom, Nevada City

Divine Liturgy is Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Vespers on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 530-265-4714 or visit http://www.holywisdomnevadacity.org.

Jewel Heart Norcal Study Group

We meet Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Grass Valley. Jewel Heart Norcal is a Mahayana Buddhist Study Group in the tradition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. For 2017, we are studying the Lam Rim (stages on the Path to Enlightenment). This is a road map which details all the steps to reach the state of freedom by removing obstacles and obstructions to full enlightenment. For meeting location or more information: Contact jbreault51@gmail.com or call Joe at 530-802-6221. Or visit our website at http://Jewelnorcal.org or on Facebook at “jewelheartnorcal.” Jewel Heart Norcal is a Study Group under the auspices of Jewel Heart International. For more information on Jewel Heart International visit http://www.jewelheart.org.​

Spiritual Book Club

The Spiritual Book Club is sponsored by the Baha’is of Nevada County. For information on this or other events, call 530-802-0901 or visit https://nevadacountyca.local.bahai.us/ or http://www.bahaiteachings.org.

Penn Valley Community Church

We are temporarily meeting at the Penn Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church building. Our Sunday School is at 9 a.m.; with a worship service at 10 a.m. On Wednesdays there is Bible Study at 10 a.m. in the Buttermaker’s Cottage at Western Gateway Park. Our youth group meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Ready Springs gym. On Thursdays, Pearls’ Bible Study at 10 a.m. in the church office, and AWANA at 6:30 p.m. in the Ready Springs gym. We are located at 17328 Penn Valley Dr. Unit B in Penn Valley. For more information, call 530-432-1161, email pvcc@pennvalleychurch.com or visit http://www.pennvalleychurch.com.

Church of the Essence

Come and join our weekly spiritual circles from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evenings at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains 246 S. Church St., Grass Valley. We are open to the public and would love to have you join us. The evening begins at 7:15 p.m. with a Circulation of the Light through a guided meditation, followed by the evening presentation, which includes voluntary sharing and discussion. We also have classes available for all those interested.

For information, call 530-63-6385 or visit http://www.ChurchOfTheEssence.org.