Religion Briefs, Dec. 2, 2022

Twin Cities Church

Join us as we gather on-site and online at 9:00 and 11:00am this Sunday. We continue our series Immanuel: God With Us. The message this Sunday will be “God With Us in our Sadness.” Our online services take place at https://live.twincities.church/ , the TCC App, and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/c/twincitieschurch ). Our services are also posted to our website, (www.twincities.church), and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/twincitieschurch ), early Monday mornings. CHILDREN’S MINISTRY: Kids birth through 5th grade gather in person and online. Information is available on our website at (https://www.twincities.church/children ) TCC STUDENTS: Students are gathering Sundays at 11:00am and Wednesdays Jr. High meets at 6:15-8:15pm and High School at 6:45-8:45pm. Check out the website for details (https://www.twincities.church/students ). For more information call 530.273.6425.

Grass Valley Friends Meeting (Quakers)

The Grass Valley Friends Meeting meets each Sunday on Zoom and in person. We meet at Sierra Friends Center located on 10375 Woolman Lane, off Jones Bar Road in Nevada City. Our program starts with optional singing at 9 am, and silent worship from 10am to 11.We also offer a children’s program that meets from 10 to 11 at the same location. To access the Zoom link, go to gvfriends.org and click on the contact us button. The Zoom link will then, be sent to your email address.

Sierra Pines United Methodist Church

Sierra Pines United Methodist Church and Activities Center invites everyone to join with this Reconciling Congregation in living a life of worship and service. Sunday morning services are at 10am in-person with a worship band. We also offer pre-recorded online worship every week that you can enjoy anytime by clicking the link on our website. Join us in either worship opportunity as Rev. Suzanne Calhoun leads us in our Advent and Christmas Series starting the last Sunday in November Angel’s Among Us. We will focus on the messengers of the Christmas Story and the messengers in our lives today. Join us for a community Christmas Sing-Along Dec.11 2-4pm. Check out the website for all the holiday offerings and upcoming Christmas services, holiday gift sales, and more. Christmas Eve Worship 7pm and Christmas Day 10am. SPUMC offers ongoing programs/ministries like Free Diaper Distribution, Emergency Food Pantry, Girl Scouts, Scouts BSA with Boys and Girls groups and a Family Cub Pack, Small Group Ministries, Bible Studies, Community Play Groups, Drama/music/art opportunities, Youth/Children Seasonal studies, AA (meetings in person and online). Diaper/ Emergency Food Distribution are still available by appointment or weekly during office hours Tuesday to Friday 10am till Noon. Drive through food distribution is the third Thursday of the month in the afternoon. Sierra Pines United Methodist Church is located at 22559 Hacienda Drive, Grass Valley 95949 (near Lake of the Pines). For more information telephone the Church Office at 530-268-6907; find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/sierrapines.umc or visit our website at http://www.sierrapinesumc.org

Sierra Center for Spiritual Living

Sierra Center for Spiritual Living is a radically inclusive, spiritually progressive, supportive intradenominational community that celebrates the diversity of Creation. We support one another in awakening to our spiritual magnificence.

Regular Sunday Celebration Services start at 10:00 AM

Throughout December, we will explore Living Everyday Wonder as Community. The beautiful alchemy of community unfolds when we come into realization that through our choices we intersect with the greater whole each and every day. There is tremendous power when we make conscious decisions about how to be in community, and actively welcome those we previously may have been unaware of. This is how our diverse world becomes a living gift to us all.

December 4th – Longing to Belong: There is a deep longing within each one of us to belong. The bigger truth is that we already belong, by the simple fact that we are here.

December 11th – Into We I See: A richer greater experience of life awaits us when we enter into common-unity with those around us. When we train ourselves to see the big picture, we have a greater experience of humanity.

December 18th – Ode to Joy: With a voice, comes song. With an instrument, comes music. Yet it takes an orchestra to create a symphony.

December 24 – Christmas Eve Candle Lighting Service: We will gather to celebrate the birth of Consciousness in physical form and light a candle signifying our YES to the newness of Life seeking to birth Itself AS each of us.

December 25th – Nativity 2.0: When the world comes together in celebration of Light, we are all illuminated.

Other ways to engage in Spiritual Practice together:

First Friday Fun * December 2, 2022 * Movie Night from 6 – 8 PM * The Polar Express

Manifestation Mastery Group * Tuesdays 12:30 – 1:30 PM and 5:30 – 6:30 PM

Science of Mind Study Group * Wednesdays 1:00 – 2:00 PM

Practical Application of Spiritual Principles Group * Thursdays 1:30 – 2:30 PM and 5:30 – 6:30 PM

Sierra Center for Spiritual Living is located at 119 Florence Ave. in downtown Grass Valley. Please park at the Vets Hall parking lot at the back and walk the short path to the center.

To learn more, visit http://www.sierracenter.org or call 530-274-1018.

Unity in the Gold Country Spiritual Center

Our intention is to always lead with love and that your experience of us is a loving one. Countless people tell us that they felt genuine friendship, caring and connection from the moment they came through our doors for the first time. So often they comment that ‘it felt like coming home.’ We are holding in-person services and in compliance with California guidelines, masks are recommended but not required. For 2022: Love is everywhere, and especially where Unity (Oneness) and You are! On Sunday, December 11th, the 3rd Sunday of Advent, our speaker will be Rev. Jerry Farrell, with music by Gabriel and Angela! Our Sunday service starts at 10:30 am and we also live stream on YouTube. We are also providing online access to most of our classes. “The Way of Mastery” class is held at 6:45 pm via Zoom only for the winter months. “Spiritual Exploration” is held every Tuesday morning at 10:00 am, in person and via Zoom. “Matt Kahn Study Group” is the first and third Wednesday of every month at 7 pm. We also have A Course In Miracles meetings the first Thursday of each month, at 6:30 pm, and for the duration of winter will meet only on Zoom. Please go to our website, unitygold.us and sign up to receive our weekly bulletin and class bulletins for online access to all, and to be notified of additional class events. Or email us at ugcassistant@gmail.com to request to be added to our contacts. Our Mission Statement is “Awakening to Love, in Unity with All”.

Grass Valley Meditation Group

The Grass Valley Meditation Group is composed of members and friends of Self-Realization Fellowship. Paramahansa Yogananda founded SRF in 1920 to make available the universal teachings of Kriya Yoga, a sacred spiritual science originating millenniums ago in India. These teachings embody a complete philosophy and way of life for achieving all-round success and well-being, as well as methods of meditation for achieving life’s ultimate goal – union of the soul with God. In-depth explanation and instruction in the SRF techniques of energizing the body at will, concentration, and meditation are given in a series of printed lessons for home study, available at yogananda.org. For a comprehensive introduction to these teachings, we recommend Paramahansa Yogananda’s life story, Autobiography of a Yogi – an absorbing account of his search for Truth that has helped countless readers in their own spiritual quest. You are cordially invited to join us for meditation on Thursdays from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, and on Sundays at 10:00 AM. Paramahansa Yogananda’s Inspirational Service begins at 11:00 AM following the meditation. 175 Joerschke Drive, Suite U. For more information, visit our website at: srfgrassvalley.org or email us at: information@srfgrassvalley.org or phone: (530)414-4607.

First Baptist Church, Grass Valley

Join us this month as we continue in our sermon series through the book of Titus. Learn how to live Godly and “Do Good” even when temptations and struggles face you. Regular worship times throughout the month are Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday Bible Study for Adults will be at 11 a.m. and Sunday School for Children and Youth is also at that hour. Mid-week programs at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night include Prayer Meeting and The Tribe Youth Ministry. For more info, please call 530-273-7301.

Peace Lutheran Church

Our Christ-centered, COVID-concious and in-person worship services start at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Pastor Christian Schweter presides, the world-renowned Walt Strony plays the organ and piano, and Ann Vaaler leads us in hymns. Following worship, we offer an adult Bible study, led each week by a member of our congregation. Peace held a very successful thanks to everyone concert to benefit Ukraine which featured many musicians from this community and beyond. All funds donated went directly to this ravaged country through the non-profit organization, Lutheran Disaster Relief. Thank you to all of the donors of talent and monetary gifts. Peace has resumed its monthly Taize service on the third Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. A Taize service is candlelight and prayers. It’s singing, silence, and sighing. Peace has many opportunities for fellowship, including a Men’s Breakfast, small groups for women, the Bells of Peace hand-bell choir and Peacemakers charitable quilt group. We have a Contemporary Issues Program that periodically holds focus groups and seminars for our community. Peace is very involved in our local nonprofits, including Habitat for Humanity, Hospitality House, the Salvation Army’s collections and their Booth Family Center as well as Interfaith Food Ministry. Masks for all services and events are required, regardless of vaccination status. We’re at 828 W. Main St. near historic downtown Grass Valley. Called by Christ. Gathered to Grow, Sent to Serve For more information call 530-273- 9631 or visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org .

Church of Christ Scientist, Grass Valley

Christian Science lecturer James Sheperd will give a presentation, “Why Everyone is Needed” from 4 to 5 p.m. today at The First Church of Christ, Scientist, located at 310 Crown Point Circle in Grass Valley. The presentation can also be viewed online at ChristianScienceGrassValley.org. A Christian Science God’s love is for everyone, and a Christian Science lecture is a perfect setting to learn about God’s love and the healing that it brings. Learn more at ChristianScienceGrassValley.org.

Nevada City United Methodist Church

We are back! Please come join us as we now are having our live worship service at 10 a.m. each Sunday with Pastor Chiew. You are always most welcome to join us in church at 433 Broad Street in Nevada City. The service is also live streamed at 10 a.m. on Sunday for those unable to attend in person and appears on our website at http://www.nevadacitymethodist.com . Videos of recent services are also available for viewing on our website at any time. Like you, we have been most anxious to be back worshipping in church and welcome this return to normalcy.

Grass Valley United Methodist Church

We come alive every Sunday! Join us online for Zoom worship Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We open with a short Kid’s Sermon, followed by a full Sunday worship experience including weekly communion. Please contact the church office Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 530-272-1946 for current Zoom meeting ID and password. Can’t join us Sunday morning? You can find a recording on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GrassValleyUnitedMethodistChurch . Prayer requests? Email us at prayernet@gv-umc.org and we will include you in our prayers.

Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains

Community life continues online and 10 a.m. Sunday services are held via Zoom. Contact uucmOnline@uugrassvalley.org or 530-274-1675 for the link or more information. If you are looking for meaning and connection in this stay-at-home time, if you are hoping to find a community with an open spirit, and though you may have given up on “church” long ago, this just may be the home for you. Elementary aged children meet to connect and celebrate in their own Zoom room at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Other events throughout the week and month offer online chances to connect and to grow, and are open to all: singing meditation, book groups, a Wednesday evening Sharing Circle and more. For the latest information, visit http://www.UUGrassValley.org or email admin@uugrassvalley.org .

Spiritual Renewal Online and On-Call

The Baha’is of Nevada County and Grass Valley now host meetings via conference call and Zoom during the pandemic shelter-in-place orders, offering inspiration and spiritual connection during this time of need. To learn how to connect with a group meeting online, call 530-802-0901 or visit https://nevadacountyca.local.bahai.us/ . To read articles online, visit http://www.bahaiteachings.org .

Word-A-Live

Pastors Mike and Sandra Chipchase would like to invite everyone to join them at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 10528 Spenceville Road in Penn Valley. Word-A-Live offers a variety of programs:

Wednesdays: 7 to 8 p.m., “Equippers Classes,” with new teachings.

First Thursday of each month: Women’s Bible Study, 9:45 to 11:45 a.m., followed by lunch.

Fridays: 7 to 9 p.m., “Rise Youth,” ages 12 to 18. All year long.

Saturdays: 6 to 7 p.m., “Corporate Prayer.”

First Saturday of every month: 8 a.m., Men’s breakfast and study.

Sundays: Service at 10 a.m.

EarthSpirit Center for the Transformational Arts

Dr. Nanci Shanderá

Monthly: “Wise Woman” group in Nevada City; Tuesdays: “Transformational Wholeness” for women with cancer or caregivers; “The Art of Healing” classes for women with cancer or caregivers; Intuitive Counseling; books and CDs on transformation. Details and more information at drnanci@earthspiritcenter.com .

Christ Community Church

In a day and age when it is unfortunately common to hear of churches dividing, Redeemer Church and Veritas Church are uniting to form Christ Community Church. We meet weekly in Grass Valley. While Redeemer and Veritas hold many things in common, the most significant bond between them is their partnership in the gospel. Believing that the good news of Christ’s death and resurrection for sinners is the greatest announcement ever, they are joining together to see this gospel proclaimed, taught and lived out. It is this very message which anchors them in the historic Christian faith and gives them great hope for the future. All are welcome at Christ Community Church. To learn more about this church, visit http://www.cccgv.org or call 530-270-9128.

Trinity Church

Services are held at 8, 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday mornings at Trinity Church, located at the corner of Nevada St. And High St. In Nevada City.

First Church of Christ, Scientist Reading Room and Bookstore

Sundays: Stop by any Sunday at 10 a.m. to visit our weekly worship service centered on a sermon directly from the Bible and Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures by Mary Baker Eddy. A Sunday School is held where students up to the age of 20 learn all about the Bible and how to apply its timeless spiritual lessons in their lives (childcare is provided). Our location is 375 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley. Wednesday gathering: Join our open Wednesday meetings for sharing about healing from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participants are invited to share personal examples of Christian healing and gratitude for God’s care. The meeting is followed by greeting and fellowship.

Reading Room and Bookstore: It’s a combination library, bookstore, and center for spiritual exploration … a place to discover your relationship with God, love. There are resources for study and purchase, including a weekly Bible lesson and The Christian Science Monitor (a Pulitzer-winning non-religious international newspaper). Join us between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday at 147 Mill St. in Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.christiansciencegrassvalley.org .

New Covenant Baptist Church

Our services begin at 10:45 a.m. and we look forward to having you with us. New Covenant is a great place to be each week as we celebrate together in contemporary worship and and Biblical based preaching. You won’t encounter a more welcoming and friendly place. We also have Bible studies for all ages beginning at 9:15 a.m. and midweek studies at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday nights. We are located at 12582 Squirrel Creek Rd. in Grass Valley. For more information visit our website at http://www.newcovenantbaptistchurch.org . See you on Sunday.

Sierra Presbyterian Church

Join us on Sundays as we share Jesus through the Gospel of Luke at 9 a.m. traditional service and 10:30 a.m. contemporary service. We have Adult Sunday School at both hours. We also have fun and exciting Children’s Sunday School Classes and ankored Youth at 10:30 a.m. Please check our website where you can download a “family activities” brochure and read our monthly newsletter “The Sierra Story” at http://www.sierrapres.com , like us on Facebook. We are located at 175 Ridge Road, Nevada City. For more information, call 530-265-3291.

Congregation B’nai Harim at the Nevada County Jewish Community Center

All of our worship services are open to all, regardless of financial means. No one is turned away for lack of funds, but reservations are required for High Holiday services. For guests, visitors, and regular attendees who are not currently members, we request the following donations with your reservation. Visitors from other Jewish Congregations may bring a letter on their Temple letterhead stating that they are members for free reciprocal admission to our services. For further information or reservations, please visit http://www.ncjcc.org or call 530-477-0922.

The Healing Rooms of Nevada County

We pray for healing of body and spirit. Everyone is welcome whether they attend church or not. Come to the Main Lobby of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, 155 Glasson Way, Grass Valley on the first and third Thursdays of each month, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There is no fee and no appointment is necessary. Also, Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. healing ministry is available by appointment only. For more information call Sierra Ministries International 530-478-1478 or visit http://www.healingroomsnc.com .

Grace Lutheran Church

We sponsor The Lutheran Hour every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. on KNCO Radio. Your friends at Grace Lutheran Church are located at 1979 Ridge Road, Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-273-7043 or visit http://gracelutherangv.org .

North San Juan United Methodist Church

Last fall, we ushered in a new pastor, Reverend Ed Lubiano. Ed previously served in Portola, California. His wife, Ellie, continues to serve her ministry at Downieville and Sierra City. They currently live in Colfax, traveling to their ministries every Sunday. Ed is currently completing a degree in Clinical Pastorial Education – Hospital Chaplaincy. Please join in with this dedicated, congenial, competent, and good natured pastor every Sunday at 9 a.m. at 10121 Flume Street in North San Juan. For more information, call 530-415-9705.

Holy Wisdom, Nevada City

Divine Liturgy is Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Vespers on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 530-265-4714 or visit http://www.holywisdomnevadacity.org .

Jewel Heart Norcal Study Group

We meet Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Grass Valley. Jewel Heart Norcal is a Mahayana Buddhist Study Group in the tradition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. For 2017, we are studying the Lam Rim (stages on the Path to Enlightenment). This is a road map which details all the steps to reach the state of freedom by removing obstacles and obstructions to full enlightenment. For meeting location or more information: Contact jbreault51@gmail.com or call Joe at 530-802-6221. Or visit our website at http://Jewelnorcal.org or on Facebook at “jewelheartnorcal.” Jewel Heart Norcal is a Study Group under the auspices of Jewel Heart International. For more information on Jewel Heart International visit http://www.jewelheart.org.​

Penn Valley Community Church

We are temporarily meeting at the Penn Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church building. Our Sunday School is at 9 a.m.; with a worship service at 10 a.m. On Wednesdays there is Bible Study at 10 a.m. in the Buttermaker’s Cottage at Western Gateway Park. Our youth group meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Ready Springs gym. On Thursdays, Pearls’ Bible Study at 10 a.m. in the church office, and AWANA at 6:30 p.m. in the Ready Springs gym. We are located at 17328 Penn Valley Dr. Unit B in Penn Valley. For more information, call 530-432-1161, email pvcc@pennvalleychurch.com or visit http://www.pennvalleychurch.com .

Church of the Essence

Come and join our weekly spiritual circles from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evenings at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains 246 S. Church St., Grass Valley. We are open to the public and would love to have you join us. The evening begins at 7:15 p.m. with a Circulation of the Light through a guided meditation, followed by the evening presentation, which includes voluntary sharing and discussion. We also have classes available for all those interested. For information, call 530-63-6385 or visit http://www.ChurchOfTheEssence.org .