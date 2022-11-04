Peace Lutheran to host James Webb Space Telescope Seminars

An artist's concept of the Webb Space Telescope.

Image provided by NASA GSFC/CIL/Adriana Manrique Gutierrez

On Nov. 5 and 12, Peace Lutheran Church of Grass Valley will host two 2-hour seminars discussing the revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

Upon their unveiling on July 12, 2022, NASA announced, “’Today, we present humanity with a groundbreaking new view of the cosmos from the James Webb Space Telescope – a view the world has never seen before,’ said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. ‘These images, including the deepest infrared view of our universe that has ever been taken, show us how Webb will help to uncover the answers to questions we don’t even yet know to ask; questions that will help us better understand our universe and humanity’s place within it.’” (https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-reveals-webb-telescope-s-first-images-of-unseen-universe )

The seminar material will be presented by Sterling Bailey, physics professor at Sierra College; David Dunn, astronomy professor at Sierra College; and retired pastor and amateur astronomer David Mullen. The presentations will describe what the JWST is and its novel location in space, its unique observation capabilities, and how they enable the collection of never-before-seen images of our universe. Many of these recent images will be displayed on our large projection screen.

The questions we will consider include: what are the basic physics that allow observations of events that occurred millions to billions of years ago as well as recent events; and how do these new data impact our concept of the creation of the universe, our view of the human place in the universe and our theology.

The seminars are free and sponsored by the Contemporary Issues Study Group at Peace Lutheran Church. They will begin at 10 a.m. on November 5 and 12 at Peace, which is located at 828 W. Main Street in Grass Valley.

For more information see http://www.PeaceLutheranchurchGV.org or contact the Peace Lutheran Church Office at (530) 273-9631.

Source: Peace Lutheran Church