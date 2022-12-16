facebook tracking pixel Peace Lutheran Church offers traditional German Christmas Service | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Peace Lutheran Church offers traditional German Christmas Service

Religion Religion |

The Union staff

Peace Lutheran Church will again be offering a traditional German Christmas Service on December 18 at 4 p.m. in collaboration with the Gold Country German American Club, according to a press release.

Last year saw many come out to celebrate Christmas with German carols, polishing up their rusty German, and enjoy the old-world feeling, the release stated. This year’s service will focus on the ‘Heart of Christmas’, the longing and the hopes that we bring to the manger, the release stated.

After the service, the celebration will continue with goodies, coffee and tea, the release stated.

The service is open to anyone wanting to experience a truly German service, the release stated. All are welcome here. The program will be spoken entirely in German without any English translation, according to the release.

Peace Lutheran Church will again be offering a traditional German Christmas Service on December 18 at 4 p.m.
Submitted photo
Religion
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Comments

0 Comments
Loading comments...