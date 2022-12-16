Peace Lutheran Church offers traditional German Christmas Service
Peace Lutheran Church will again be offering a traditional German Christmas Service on December 18 at 4 p.m. in collaboration with the Gold Country German American Club, according to a press release.
Last year saw many come out to celebrate Christmas with German carols, polishing up their rusty German, and enjoy the old-world feeling, the release stated. This year’s service will focus on the ‘Heart of Christmas’, the longing and the hopes that we bring to the manger, the release stated.
After the service, the celebration will continue with goodies, coffee and tea, the release stated.
The service is open to anyone wanting to experience a truly German service, the release stated. All are welcome here. The program will be spoken entirely in German without any English translation, according to the release.
Nevada City United Methodist Church performs holiday play of friendship, love
A reading and enactment of the book The Trees of the Dancing Goats takes place at the Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad Street, Sunday, December 18 in the Sanctuary. The free program begins…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments