Peace Lutheran Church offers traditional German Christmas Service

Peace Lutheran Church will again be offering a traditional German Christmas Service on December 18 at 4 p.m. in collaboration with the Gold Country German American Club, according to a press release.

Last year saw many come out to celebrate Christmas with German carols, polishing up their rusty German, and enjoy the old-world feeling, the release stated. This year’s service will focus on the ‘Heart of Christmas’, the longing and the hopes that we bring to the manger, the release stated.

After the service, the celebration will continue with goodies, coffee and tea, the release stated.

The service is open to anyone wanting to experience a truly German service, the release stated. All are welcome here. The program will be spoken entirely in German without any English translation, according to the release.