Peace Lutheran Church offers summer services, events and ways to be involved in the community

Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley is offering Christ-centered, COVID-concious and in-person worship services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, according to a press release from the church.

Pastor Christian Schweter presides, the world-renowned Walt Strony plays the organ and piano, while Ann Vaaler leads the congregation in hymns, the release states.

Each service throughout the summer will feature “Pick a Hymn” where participants can choose one of their favorites for all to sing, the release states. During August, Peace Lutheran Church is offering a Summer Bible study on the Kingdom of God, Thursdays from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Many of the church’s opportunities for fellowship will be taking a summer break, the release states. However, Silent Films with Walt Strony will be showing “Seven Chances” with Buster Keaton on Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. This event is free to the public, though donations will be accepted, the release states. Any donations received will be used for the Arts @ Peace nonprofit to bring more events to this area, the release states.

Peace Lutheran Church is involved in local nonprofits, according to the release, including Habitat for Humanity, Hospitality House, the Salvation Army’s collections and their Booth Family Center, as well as Interfaith Food Ministry and others. The church is currently holding a BackPack Drive to benefit two local schools; call the office if you wish to be a part.

Peace Lutheran Church also reaches beyond our community through the Rwanda Connection, holding fundraisers and providing financial support for ongoing civic work in that country, the release states.

“We look forward to meeting you with opportunities for fellowship and for growth in discipleship,” the church said in the release.

Masks for all services and events are required, regardless of vaccination status, according to the release.

Peace Lutheran Church is located at 828 W. Main St. near historic downtown Grass Valley. For more information, call (530) 273- 9631 or visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org

Source: Peace Lutheran Church