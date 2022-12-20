Peace Lutheran Church offers ‘Service of the Longest Night’
The Christmas season is filled with merriment and joy, parties, and celebrations. But what if you don’t feel cheerful and merry? What if grief or pain is weighing you down? What if your losses are still fresh and hurting?
Peace Lutheran Church will be offering a Service of the Longest Night on December 21, at 5 p.m. to offer a break from the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season, to pause for a moment, allow ourselves to express our grief and our pain, and to search for hope and meaning as we wait in darkness and hope for the light to come.
Peace Lutheran Church is located at 828 West Main Street in Grass Valley.
Peace Lutheran Church offers ‘Service of the Longest Night’
The Christmas season is filled with merriment and joy, parties, and celebrations. But what if you don’t feel cheerful and merry? What if grief or pain is weighing you down? What if your losses are…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments