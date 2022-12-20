Peace Lutheran Church offers ‘Service of the Longest Night’

Tonight, Peace Lutheran Church will host the Service of the Longest Night at 5 p.m. at 828 West Main Street in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

The Christmas season is filled with merriment and joy, parties, and celebrations. But what if you don’t feel cheerful and merry? What if grief or pain is weighing you down? What if your losses are still fresh and hurting?

Peace Lutheran Church will be offering a Service of the Longest Night on December 21, at 5 p.m. to offer a break from the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season, to pause for a moment, allow ourselves to express our grief and our pain, and to search for hope and meaning as we wait in darkness and hope for the light to come.

