Pastoral change at Sierra Pine UMC

It is a time of transition and change at Sierra Pines United Methodist Church in Grass Valley near Lake of the Pines. Our much loved pastor, Joan Pell, has accepted a three-year commission with the British Methodist Church in Ipswich, England to be near her aging parents.

Pastor Joan has served our congregation for the last four years. We were blessed by her wonderful pastoral gifts for leading us in passionate worship and social justice. Her husband, Adrian, volunteered his time and talents in technology and as leader of the choir. He is also an accomplished musician on piano, keyboard and organ that added greatly to our services.

Our congregation celebrated them in a beautiful and moving service on June 16. They will be missed.

But we are also joyfully awaiting the arrival of our new pastor, Suzanne Calhoun, and her family. Pastor Suzanne has passionately served a UMC congregation in Ely, Nevada where she has grown and revitalized their discipleship. She will be accompanied by her husband and two children as well as her mother-in-law, who is a retired Methodist pastor. Her husband is a skilled electrician and her children will be attending our local middle and high schools.

A celebration of her commission, effective July 1, will be at her first service on July 7 at 10 a.m.

All who are looking for a loving and inclusive place to worship, accepting of all God’s children, are invited to come celebrate with us Sundays at 10 a.m. at 22559 West Hacienda Drive, Grass Valley.